The Dow Shed 128 Points as the Coronavirus Diminishes Economic Outlooks

All three major indexes closed in the red on Thursday but above session lows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 128.05 points, or 0.44%, to 29219.98, while the S&P 500 fell 12.92 points, or 0.38%, to 3373.23 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 66.21 points, or 0.67%, to 9750.96.

Stocks were jittery as world’s largest shipping company Maersk (ticker: MAERSK B.Denmark) warned of a weaker financial outlook because of the coronavirus impact. At the same time, prices for gold and U.S. government bonds rose as investors sought safety in haven assets.

Morgan Stanley (MS) shares plunged after the investment bank said it planned to acquire discount broker E*Trade Financial (ETFC) for $13 billion. L Brands (LB) stock also wobbled after the company reached a deal to sell the controlling stake in its struggling lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret to a private-equity firm.

