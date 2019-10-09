The Dow Set For Higher Open as U.S.-China Trade Deal Hopes Rise

The Dow Jones Industrial Average appears set for a higher open despite rising tensions between the U.S. and China on the eve of crucial trade talks in Washington.

European stocks recovered on Wednesday despite further trade war escalation between the world’s two largest economies.

Beijing, stopping the flow of bad news, said it was still open to a “partial trade deal,” according to Bloomberg News.

Chinese officials could also offer to increase purchases of U.S. agricultural products when negotiations resume on Thursday in a bid to avoid further tariffs, the Financial Times reported.

Dow futures have climbed 200 points, or 0.8%, while S&P 500 futures have risen 0.9% and Nasdaq-100 futures have lifted 1%.

Global stocks closed lower on Tuesday, as hopes of a resolution from Thursday’s negotiations faded.

After blacklisting a group of Chinese tech companies over alleged human rights abuses against China’s Muslim minority groups, the U.S. followed up by imposing visa restrictions on a number of Chinese officials.

European markets opened higher on Wednesday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 climbing 0.6% and the German DAX gaining 1.2%, while the FTSE 100 rose 0.8%, as cautious optimism returned.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell kept the door open for further rate cuts on Tuesday, saying the Fed will act will act “as appropriate to support continued growth.”

