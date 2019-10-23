The Dow Scratches Out a Gain as Investors Sort Through Earnings Jumble

The three major U.S. stock indexes shook off disappointing earnings from Caterpillar and saw the positive in Boeing’s quarterly results to move higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 67 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both also rose 0.2%.

Midday Movers

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ticker: ALXN) rose 5.8% after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue, raised its full-year guidance, and announced a $1 billion share-buyback program.

Texas Instruments (TXN) dropped 6.7% after the technology bellwether reported third-quarter earnings that were short of expectations and offered a gloomy outlook.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) lost 5.3%. The stock initially gained in after-hours trading Tuesday but fell during Wednesday’s session after its expectation-topping results weren’t good enough for investors.

Boeing (BA) gained 1.9% after the company’s earnings were light on details about the 737 MAX but the company said it still believes the troubled plane will receive regulatory backing.

Caterpillar (CAT) lost 0.6% after its third-quarter earnings per share came in below investor expectations.

