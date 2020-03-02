The Dow Scored Its Biggest Point Gain Yet. Coronavirus Still Holds the Key.

The 5.1% surge outstripped the previous record point gain—a surge of 1,086 on Dec. 26, 2018—by more than 200. Walmart and Apple fueled the rise.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,294 points, or about 5.1%, outstripping the previous record gain in points—a surge of 1,086 on Dec. 26, 2018—by more than 200.

The percentage change on a given day, of course, matters more than the point change. By that measure, Monday still looks great. The 5.1% jump ranks in the top 2% of the more than 31,000 trading days in the history of the Dow.

Investors can breath a sigh of relief after last week’s swift selloff, which saw the Dow plummet 12.4%. Coronavirus fears, however, are still lurking beneath the surface.

Consider stock in Walmart (ticker: WMT). The retailer and Apple (AAPL) were the big gainers on the day, both rising more than 7.5%.

Apple stock was up after Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz upgraded shares to the equivalent of Buy from Hold. Walmart, on the other hand, appeared to rise because investors expect a business bump from consumers prepping for potential trouble from the coronavirus. Costco Wholesale (COST), another source of giant containers of food, bleach, and tissue paper, rose 10%. Stock in Target (TGT), another big-box retailer, rallied almost 6%.

The worst-performing stock in the Dow was Disney (DIS), rising only 2%. Its underperformance might have been due, in part, to its large theme-park business. Investors, it seems, are shunning stocks dependent on large gatherings of people. Stock in airline JetBlue Airways (JBLU), for instance, fell about 1.3%. Cruise operator Carnival (CCL) shares fell about 1.2%.

The biggest point gainers in the Dow were Apple, as well as Boeing (BA), and UnitedHealth Group (UNH). The Dow is a price weighted index. It weights the value of stocks in the index by share price and not by market value like the S&P 500, so stocks with higher share prices have more sway.

Dow (DOW) and Cisco Systems (CSCO), which trade in the $40 range, were relatively weak contributors, adding just 15 of the almost 1,300 daily point gain. Stock in Boeing and Apple, on the other hand, costs closer to $300 a share.

There were no decliners in the Dow; all 30 stocks rose.

