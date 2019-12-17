The Dow Rose for a Fifth Day as Housing Figures Joined a Flood of Good News

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the other major U.S. stock indexes ended the day at record closing levels.

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended the day at record closing levels.

Slow but Steady. All three main U.S. indexes closed slightly higher on Tuesday. There wasn’t much news on the geopolitical fronts that have captivated investors, such as trade and Brexit, making it possible for investor sentiment to remain optimistic heading into the end of the year.

All three major U.S. stock indexes have risen for five consecutive trading sessions and ended the day at record closing levels.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) stock surged after the retailer said six senior executives are leaving and that it will disclose a new vision for the future in 2020. PG&E (ticker: PCG) shares recovered after selling off on Monday as the California utility amended its agreement with the wildfire victims. The change means that the deal wouldn’t automatically terminate if the governor doesn’t approve the company’s reorganization plan. In today’s After the Bell, we…

Housing Boom

Stocks keep marching up as the new year, only two weeks away, draws closer. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 31.27 points, or 0.1%, to 28267.16, while the S&P 500 edged up 1.07 points, or 0.03%, to 3192.52 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 9.13 points, or 0.1%, to 8823.36.

The market news has been upbeat. The global economy is showing signs of recovery, the U.S. and China have finally agreed on a “phase one” trade agreement, tariffs were avoided and rolled back, the U.K.’s departure from the European Union seems more likely to go smoothly, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is approaching the finish line, and the House passed a spending agreement to avoid another government shutdown.

The latest good news came from the housing sector. The improving economic outlook, low mortgage rates, and a strong job market have been encouraging prospective home buyers to make the leap. Home builders are benefiting.

According to data released on Tuesday, construction of new homes across the U.S. rose 3.2% in November from the previous month to reach 1.37 million, a much better result than economists expected. The number of building permits issued—often used to gauge builders’ expectations about demand—also came in better than expected. In November, permits rose 1.4% from a month earlier, pushing the annual rate up to 1.49 million—the highest number since mid 2007.

Tuesday’s report came after the National Association of Home Builders suggested that sentiment among home builder is the most positive in the past two decades. The NAHB monthly confidence index increased five points to 76 in December, the trade group said Monday. Index readings above 50 indicates that confidence is improving, while a figure below that threshold would signal mounting worries among builders.

Investors, too, have become more bullish. According to a recent survey from Bank of America, the percentage of bulls hit the highest level since April 2018. More respondents expect global growth to improve over the next 12 months, a sharp reversal from the bearish mood merely a few months ago. Even more said a recession is unlikely in 2020.

Cash levels among fund managers fell to the lowest level since March 2013, allocations to bonds continue to tick down, and the amount of money held in global equities jumped to the highest level in one year.

Still, the survey data is often used as a contrarian signal: Bearish sentiment suggests investors are more cautious and disciplined. A bullish mood often indicates trouble is on the way.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.