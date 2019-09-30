The Dow Rose 97 Points Because We Still Want to Invest Money in China

The three main U.S. stock indexes all closed with gains on Monday, ending the third quarter on an upbeat note. Investors were relieved as the Treasury Department said it has no plans to limit portfolio investments in China “at this time.”

Wait and See. The three main U.S. stock indexes all closed with gains on Monday, ending the third quarter on an upbeat note. Investors were relieved as the Treasury Department said it has no plans to limit portfolio investments in China “at this time.” A report that Treasury was considering such an idea rattled stocks on Friday. Investors continued to watch the political drama surrounding the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump. WeWork’s parent company is formally withdrawing from a planned initial public offering, after CEO Adam Neumann stepped down. Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (ticker: BUD) Asian business climbed after its Hong Kong trading debut. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Another Quarter With Gains

Stocks rose on Monday as worries about an escalated U.S.-China tension were partly eased. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.58 points, or 0.36%, to close at 26,916.83. The S&P 500 gained 14.95 points, or 0.50%, to finish at 2976.74, and the Nasdaq Composite grew 59.71 points, or 0.75%, to close at 7999.34.

After last Friday’s report that the Trump administration is weighing limiting U.S. portfolio investments in China, a Treasury Department spokeswoman denied such report, saying the department has no current plans to do so. White House trade advisor Peter Navarro called the Friday report “fake news,” which noted various measures under the Trump administration’s consideration, including delisting Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges, limiting U.S. government pension funds’ exposure to Chinese market, and putting caps on Chinese companies in stock indexes managed by U.S. firms.

Investors were encouraged by the news and stocks jumped on Monday, the last day of the third quarter. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow are up 1.19% over the past three months, rising for three consecutive quarters this year.

China’s better-than-expected economic data also lifted stocks. The country’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose by 0.3 points to 49.8 in September, coming ahead of economists consensus. Still, the number is below the 50 threshold that indicates economic contraction—the fifth straight month in a row.

Oil prices have largely fallen back to levels preceding a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s key infrastructure two weeks ago. Saudi Aramco has fully recovered and is now producing more than 9.9 million barrels of crude per day, according to the state-owned facility. Aramco said it’s committed to meeting all demand from customers, and won’t miss any contracted shipments. Traders are now focusing on weaker global demand, building U.S. supplies, and the potential uncertainties brought by the U.S.-China trade tensions. International benchmark Brent crude oil fell 1.83% on Monday to settle at $60.78 per barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate dropped 3.29% to $54.07 per barrel.

As the fourth quarter begins, investors are setting their sights on October, a historically strong month for stocks. October is the third best-performing month over the past 20 years, but some are still worried since this September—historically a more volatile month—has been fairly calm this year. The S&P 500 didn’t have a single 1% daily drop, and only two 1% daily gains in September. “If we know one thing, it is that markets don’t stay calm forever and after a dull market last month, we could be due for some usual October volatility,” wrote Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist for LPL Financial, in a Monday note.

