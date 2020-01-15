The Dow Rose 91 Points Because Trade Could See a Growth Phase

A trade deal is finally signed by the U.S. and China. The three main U.S. stock indexes rose after the phase-one pact was completed.

Sealed Deal. The three main U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday following the signing of the long-anticipated phase-one trade agreement between U.S. and China. The House passed a vote to send the impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate. The trial is expected to begin next Tuesday. Ahead of that, the Senate also expects to pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement this week.

Bank of America stock (ticker: BAC) fell after the bank provided disappointing guidance for 2020. Target stock (TGT) plunged after the retailer revealed soft holiday sales, while UnitedHealth Group (UNH) stock jumped after the managed-care giant posted strong 2019 earnings. In today’s After the Bell, we...

It’s Official

All three major indexes closed slightly above the break-even line, as the long-anticipated U.S.-China trade deal is finally official. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 90.55 points, or 0.31%, to close at 29,030.22. The S&P 500 edged up 6.14 points, or 0.19%, to end at 3289.29, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 7.37 points, or 0.08%, to close at 9258.70.

President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed the deal Wednesday afternoon at the White House, removing some uncertainty that had been dogging the global economy for nearly two years.

According to the 86-page agreement, China has agreed to increase its purchases from the U.S. by roughly $200 billion—using 2017’s pre-trade war levels as a base—over the next two years, including roughly $32 billion in agricultural products, $78 billion in manufactured goods, $52 billion in energy products, and $38 billion in services.

China has also agreed to open more of its financial-services sector to foreign investment, strengthen intellectual-property protection, and stop pressuring U.S. companies to share technology for access to China’s market. In exchange, the U.S. has agreed to cut tariffs on $120 billion worth of Chinese goods to 7.5% from 15%, and also cancel other planned tariff increases against the country.

Both countries have the option to reimpose tariffs if a disagreement cannot be resolved regarding the deal’s enforcement. Vice President Mike Pence called the deal a “new chapter” in relations with China. Beijing and Washington will start fresh rounds of “phase-two” trade talks later this year.

The market has already been rising over the past few months in anticipation of the thawing relations between the two countries. Stocks jumped slightly on Wednesday after the deal was finally signed.

Still, a host of difficult issues such as Chinese subsidies to domestic companies weren’t resolved in the phase-one deal. The latest agreement also didn’t touch tensions surrounding Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies. Huawei has been on the U.S. Commerce Department’s trade blacklist since last May, which is limiting the sales of American tech products to the company.

In fact, a report yesterday said the Trump administration is looking to further tighten curbs on Huawei. Under current regulations, the U.S. can require a license or block the shipment of high-tech products to China if the U.S.-made components make up more than 25% of the value. The administration is drafting up a new rule that would lower the threshold to 10% and also include nontechnical goods, a move that could vastly expand the government’s power to suppress Huawei, according to the report.

