The Dow Rose 83 Points Because the China Trade Pact Looks Like a Done Deal

On the Go. The three main U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to the signing of the preliminary U.S.-China trade deal on Wednesday. Corporate earnings for the fourth quarter will also start to roll in this week, led by major banks. U.S.-Iran tension remains in the air after Tehran said over the weekend that it shot down a Boeing 737 aircraft unintentionally due to “human error”. In today’s After the Bell, we…

Earnings Week Started

All three major indexes closed in the black on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 83.28 points, or 0.29%, to close at 28,907.05, The S&P 500 added 22.78 points, or 0.70%, to end at 3288.13, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 95.07 points, or 1.04%, to close at 9273.93.

The U.S. and China are set to sign a much-anticipated “phase one” trade deal on Wednesday. Besides the reduction of some existing tariffs and China’s commitment to buy more American farm products, full details of the 86-page deal haven’t been publicly disclosed. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two countries have agreed to semiannual talks to push for economic reform and resolve disputes.The U.S. Treasury Department will also drop its designation of China as a “currency manipulator,” which was imposed on the country last August.

The stock market has risen on optimism that the trade deal could lift corporate confidence and capital expenditures in both the U.S. and China. The tone set at the signing event might matter more than the details of the deal itself.

As the U.S. election nears, most policy watchers don’t expect the Trump administration to re-escalate tension with China. Still, if President Donald Trump strikes a negative tone and emphasizes his skepticism about whether China will live up to its commitment, the market might continue to feel pressure on the trade front even after the deal is signed.

Looking beyond trade, investors are also focused on fourth-quarter earnings season, which kicks off this week with 26 S&P 500 components expected to release results. Banks, as usual, are among the first reporters, including JPMorgan Chase (ticker: JPM), Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC), and Goldman Sachs Group (GS).

Corporate earnings haven’t been keeping pace with the rise of stock prices in recent months. While the S&P 500 kept hitting record highs, Wall Street expects earnings per share in 2019’s fourth quarter to slip 2% from a year ago, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year declines, according to FactSet. 73 S&P 500 companies have issued negative earnings guidance, only 34 issued positive guidance.

With the de-escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions and a dovish Federal Reserve, investors may be focusing more on corporate outlooks for fiscal 2020. Wall Street expects S&P 500 companies to see EPS grow again this year by an estimated 4.7%.

Still, stock valuations are at a relatively lofty level after 2019’s rally, meaning investors are paying more for each dollar of earnings. The S&P 500 companies are now trading at 18.4 times forward earnings, according to FactSet, as compared with the 15.5 times a year ago, and the five-year average of 16.7 times. The multiples are now at a similar level as early 2018, right before the market tumbled into a correction.

