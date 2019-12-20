The Dow Rose 78 Points to a Record High Because Year-End Deals Cheered Up The Market

All three major indexes closed in the black on Friday. Here are the major events that drove stocks higher.

All three major indexes closed in the black on Friday. Here are the major events that drove stocks higher.

On a Roll. The main U.S. stock indexes rose on Friday to close at record levels again. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, passed the U.S. House of Representatives, while the British Parliament approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal in principle. Amid the year-end rally, Alibaba (ticker: BABA) and Apple (AAPL) stock both hit an all-time high, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed at a new high for the year.

All three major indexes closed in the black on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.13 points, or 0.28%, to 28,455.09, while the S&P 500 added 15.85 points, or 0.49%, to 3,221.22 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 37.74 points, or 0.42%, to 8,924.96.

In a tweet on Friday, President Donald Trump said he “had a very good talk” with Chinese President Xi Jinping. China has already started large-scale purchases of agricultural products, and a formal trade signing is being arranged, Trump wrote.

Xi acknowledged the Friday phone call with Trump and said that the “phase one” trade deal benefits both China and the U.S. Xi said he hopes to sign a deal as soon as possible, according to state-run media agency Xinhua.

While there has been consistent skepticism over whether China can hit the aggressive agriculture purchase targets of more than $40 billion a year, China’s top agriculture consultancy JCI said on Friday that China is capable to fulfill its pledge under the “phase one” trade deal.

Based on “careful study” of China’s import volume of U.S. farm products in the past and assuming favorable weather and pricing, JCI estimates China can buy a total of roughly $41.3 billion worth of U.S. farm products annually, including around $18.7 billion of soybeans, $2.5 billion of nuts, $2.1 billion of frozen pork, and $1.8 billion of sorghum, corn and distillers’ grains, each.

In other trade news, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement with bipartisan support on Thursday. The deal still needs to be voted on by the Senate, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has previously said the chamber wouldn’t consider the bill until after President Trump’s impeachment trial in January.

In yet another significant step toward the U.K.’s departure from the European Union, the newly-elected British Parliament has approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal in principle on Friday.

To pass the agreement into law, it still needs to go through another vote in the House of Commons, win approval in the country’s upper chamber, the House of Lords, and receive the green light from the European Parliament. These steps are expected to be completed next month, paving the way for the U.K. to finally drop out of the EU by the end of January and end the years of political drama over the Brexit.

Still, “it’s important to understand that this is by no means the end of the process, and it will inevitably become more, rather than less fraught,” wrote Ted Bauman, senior research analyst and economist at Banyan Hill Publishing. Although the U.K. will officially cease to be a member of the EU starting in February, the withdrawal process involves a two-year period during which the U.K. must continue to abide by EU rules.

The period is supposed to give the two parties space to negotiate new agreements, but Johnson has insisted that the U.K. unilaterally impose an 11-month time frame on the process and threaten to end all relations with the EU at the end of 2020. “If the U.K. and the EU have not reached agreement on all major components of their future relationship by then, the U.K. breaks with the EU with the dreaded ‘no-deal Brexit’,” wrote Bauman.

