The Dow Rose 57 Points Because Trump May Still Sign a China Trade Deal

Upward Tilt. Stocks rose on Monday as investors remained optimistic about the outlook for a trade deal between the U.S. and China. Still, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is being held back by a big drop in Boeing stock (ticker: BA) after the aircraft maker received multiple downgrades from Wall Street analysts. On the other hand, four major drug makers have reached a $260 million settlement with two Ohio counties, avoiding a trial over the opioid crisis. In today’s After the Bell, we...

In the Face of Uncertainty

Stocks closed with gains on Monday following a stream of upbeat commentaries about the partial U.S.-China trade deal. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.44 points, or 0.21%, to close at 26,827.64. The S&P 500 added 20.52 points, or 0.69%, to finish at 3006.72, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 73.44 points, or 0.91%, to close at 8162.99.

A preliminary agreement will likely see China increase purchases of U.S. agricultural commodities and agree to some concessions in intellectual-property rights, financial services, and currency. In exchange, the U.S. has canceled the tariff increase due to hit mid-October.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said on Saturday that the two countries have made “substantial progress” in trade talks and that China is willing to work with the U.S. to address each other’s core concerns “on the basis of equality and mutual respect.”

President Donald Trump said on Monday that negotiations with Beijing are going well and China has started to purchase more U.S. agricultural products. White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow confirmed the progress, and indicated that if the “phase one” talks went well, there is a chance that the December tariffs—a 15% levy on $155 billion worth of Chinese goods—could be withdrawn as well.

Still, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said there were still issues to resolve, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross noted that it’s more important to get the “right deal” than it is for Trump to sign it at an expected meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC conference in November.

While things seem to be moving along between the U.S. and China, the U.K.’s exit plan from the European Union ran into another fresh stall.

On Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson presented his latest Brexit deal to the parliament, urging them to vote for the package. Instead of voting on the deal, however, lawmakers approved a measure that requires a decisive vote to be held only once all the accompanying legislation has been properly scrutinized.

This has forced Johnson to request a Brexit extension from the EU leaders, who in return said they will not decide whether to delay Brexit until after British lawmakers have voted on Johnson’s deal. Now, the deal is set for a vote on Tuesday, but it remains unclear whether Johnson has won over enough members of parliament to back his plan.

The U.S.-China trade war and the U.K.’s exit from the EU aren’t the only uncertainties in the current geopolitical environment. Other events sharing the spotlight at times include President Trump’s impeachment proceedings, Turkish military’s operation in Syria, attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and Iran, large-scale protests in Hong Kong and Spain, as well as the impeding presidential election in 2020.

In August, an index that measures levels of global uncertainty—created by professors at Northwestern University, Stanford University and the University of Chicago—has risen to its highest level on record since 1997: more extreme than after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the SARS outbreak in Hong Kong, the European debt crisis, and the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The most recent reading in September was the fourth highest on record.

