The Dow Rose 50 Points Because Stocks Are Breaking Records Every Day

U.S. stocks rose Friday, adding to record prices set on Thursday. Investors were encouraged by strong housing market data in December, as well as China’s better-than-expected industrial production.

New Records, Again. U.S. stocks continued to rise on Friday, adding to Thursday’s record closing highs. Investors were encouraged by strong housing market data in December, as well as China’s better-than-expected industrial production. The Treasury Department will issue a new kind of bond product. President Donald Trump plans to nominate two new members to the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors. Alphabet stock (GOOGL) rose again a day after hitting a $1 trillion market cap. Comcast stock (CMCSA) jumped after the company’s NBCUniversal unit said its new streaming service called Peacock will debut in April. In today’s After the Bell, we…

Hot December

Stocks closed higher on Friday, fueled by positive economic data from both the U.S. and China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 50.46 points, or 0.17%, to close at 29,348.10. The S&P 500 gained 12.81 points, or 0.39%, to end at 3329.62, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 31.81 points, or 0.34%, to close at 9388.94.

The housing market is sending out positive signs near the end of 2019. Housing starts surged 16.9% in December from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) of 1.608 million, surpassing economists’ expectations by a large margin and hitting the highest level since December 2006.

But investors shouldn’t get overly excited. Building permits fell 3.9% from the prior month to a SAAR of 1.416 million, lower than what economists had expected. Permits for new construction are often considered a leading indicator for the housing market, as the number signals how home builders feel about future demand and how much building activities are in the pipeline. So expect more volatility in the coming months.

China’s gross domestic product also came in focus on Friday. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the world’s second largest economy grew by a steady 6.0% from a year ago, largely matching economists expectations. For the full year, Chinese GDP expanded 6.1%, falling within the government’s 6.0%-6.5% target range but marking the weakest level in 29 years following the 6.6% growth in 2018. The government expects 2020’s growth to come in around 6%.

Still, investors were optimistic as China’s industrial production, fixed-asset investment, as well as retail sales all posted stronger growth in December than consensus expectations, suggesting near-term momentum in the economy.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it plans to issue a 20-year nominal coupon bond in the first half of 2020 to finance the ballooning federal budget deficit that’s not expected to shrink any time soon. “We seek to finance the government at the least possible cost to taxpayers over time, and we will continue to evaluate other potential new products to meet that goal,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement.

The announcement came as no surprise. The Treasury has said before that it was considering several possible new debt products, including ultra-long bonds maturing in 50 or 100 years, as well as floating-rate notes linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate. Treasury said it expects strong demand for the 20-year bond.

Next week, the world’s top politicians and business leaders will be gathering at the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. U.S. President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Goldman Sachs Group (GS) boss David Solomon and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg are all scheduled to attend. Investors will be closely watching the meeting to check on business confidence and the state of the global economy.

Global leaders will be seeking to address some of the world’s most pressing socio-economic challenges today. The main themes for the 2020 forum include the reduction of long-term debt, global trade disruptions, and the risks of climate change. Thunberg will speak at a seminar, joined by 10 other teenage change-makers to share their thoughts on pressing issues.

