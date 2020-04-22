The Dow Rose 457 Points Because Oil Came Back

U.S. stocks rebounded Wednesday after two consecutive days of losses driven by tumbling oil prices. West Texas Intermediate and Brent futures both surged.

U.S. stocks rebounded Wednesday after two consecutive days of losses driven by tumbling oil prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 456.94 points, or 1.99%, to close at 23,475.82. The S&P 500 rose 62.75 points, or 2.29%, to end at 2799.31, and the Nasdaq Composite added 232.15 points, or 2.81%, to close at 8495.38.

Oil futures had turned negative earlier this week as the May contract for West Texas Intermediate crude expired, dogged by tumbling demand, too much supply, and a lack of storage space. The commodity saw a major recovery on Wednesday. The June contract for WTI settled up 19.1% at $13.78 a barrel, while the contract for Brent, the international benchmark, rose 5.4% to $20.37 a barrel. Still, WTI crude is trading down 78% from the 2020 settlement high of $63.27 per barrel set in early January.

Investors are also focusing on corporate earnings this week. Netflix (ticker: NFLX), Snap (SNAP), and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) all reported Tuesday after the bell, and on Wednesday their shares all closed with double-digit percentage price changes. On Wednesday, AT&T (T), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and Biogen (BIIB) reported. While signs of the Covid-19 impact on first-quarter earnings are important, the real challenge—and potential worst news—may not come until later in the year. Extrapolating the final weeks of March could offer a ballpark figure of what the second quarter will look like, but the magnitude of the uncertainty over the development of the pandemic and reopening of the economy are wild cards. Many companies have withdrawn previous fiscal 2020 guidance.

Stocks could retest their late March lows, as investors are seeing a pause in the rally last week. “Earnings are not telling us an awful lot as uncertainty reigns,” wrote Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com, in a note to clients. “The key is the emergence from lockdown and restart of economies. And of course, finding a vaccine.”

The Senate has passed a $484 billion stimulus deal late Tuesday afternoon to replenish the exhausted funds for the Paycheck Protection Program, a loan program under the recently passed Cares ACT designed to help small businesses amid the Covid-19 crisis. The original $349 billion allocated to the fund was depleted within days, and there has been a lot of controversy about its distribution, including gaps between states as well as relatively big, public companies receiving the money before smaller businesses.

The new deal is expected to pass the House of Representatives Thursday. It will increase the funding for PPP by $310 billion, while also devoting more money to hospitals and coronavirus-testing efforts. However, it does not include additional funds for state and local governments as sought by Democratic leaders. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that Republicans would not support giving more money to state and local governments in future coronavirus-aid legislation, and that he’d be in favor of states going the bankruptcy route rather than giving them a federal bailout.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

