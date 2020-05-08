The Dow Rose 455 Points Because Job Losses Can't Get Any Worse

U.S. stocks surged Friday despite some gloomy jobs data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 455.43 points, or 1.91%, to close at 24331.32. The S&P 500 increased 48.61 points, or 1.69%, to finish at 2929.80, and the Nasdaq Composite added 141.66 points, or 1.58%, to close at 9121.32.

The Labor Department said 20.5 million jobs were lost in April, as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The April reading, up sharply from the revised job loss of 870,000 in March, was about three times the jobs lost during the entire 2007-09 recession.

The record-high number—while appalling—was largely expected, though. April was the first full month since the Covid-19 pandemic forced companies across America to shut down and consumers to stay home. March only saw the latter half of the month impacted. Since mid-March, the number of people who have applied for unemployment benefits has hit 33.5 million.

Investors had been anticipating one of the worst jobs reports in history, and found reasons for optimism. About 30% of those who’ve applied for unemployment benefits have already found new jobs since, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. About 85% of all California unemployment insurance applicants since mid-March reported they expect to get their old job back once the crisis ends, according to a new report from the University of California’s California Policy Lab. “Those jobs will be back and they’ll be back very soon,” President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview Friday. “There’s no surprise.”

Believing that the worst is past, and that the recovery is already under way, investors bought up stocks, making for a rally since late-March lows.

There was an easing in U.S.-China tension as trade representatives from both countries spoke by phone on Friday. China’s Xinhua News Agency reported that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have agreed that they should enhance macroeconomic and public health cooperation and pledged to create favorable conditions for the phase-one trade deal.

Still, President Trump said on Friday that he was having “a very hard time with China” and was undecided about how to handle the trade relationship. The Trump administration also said there is “enormous evidence” that the coronavirus originated from a lab in Wuhan and accused Beijing of deliberately hiding the infection numbers to mislead the world about the pandemic’s scale. The Congress is considering a batch of proposals targeting China, many of which aimed at moving critical supply chains out of the country. China has challenged the U.S. to provide definitive evidence of the allegations.

Elsewhere, Japanese regulators issued a special approval on Thursday to allow the Gilead Sciences (ticker: GILD) antiviral remdesivir to be used to treat Covid-19 patients in the country—less than one week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued its own emergency authorization.

Uber Technologies stock (UBER) jumped after the ride-hailing company reported better-than-expected sales for the first quarter on Thursday after market close. Passenger traffic has tumbled during the coronavirus pandemic, but UberEats orders have picked up. Management said ride bookings were down 80% in April, but have begun to recover, with week-over-week gains in each of the last four weeks. As more than half of the U.S. states have relaxed their stay-at-home restrictions, the recovering trend is likely to continue.

