The Dow Rose 45 Points Because China and the U.S. Are Making Nice

Almost There. The Dow notched its seventh straight gain with Thursday’s close, and now sits only 216 points below its 52-week intraday high. The U.S. and China are trying to de-escalate trade tensions ahead of the face-to-face meeting in October. The European Central Bank cut interest rates and unveiled more economic-stimulus measures. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Melting Ice?

A series of trade headlines whipsawed the market on Thursday, but all three major indexes still closed with gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.41 points, or 0.17%, to finish at 27,182.45. The S&P 500 added 8.64 points, or 0.29%, to close at 3009.57, and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.79 points, or 0.30%, to close at 8194.47.

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would delay increasing tariffs to 30% from 25% on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports. The rate hike was scheduled to kick in on Oct. 1, and is now pushed back by another 15 days. At the same time, China has reportedly made some big purchases of American soybeans and is considering to allow companies to resume purchases of U.S. agriculture products going forward.

These moves are viewed as gestures of goodwill from both the U.S. and China in an effort to de-escalate trade tensions ahead of the planned face-to-face meeting in Washington next month. Hopes that some progress could be made in October helped the yuan gain against the dollar, and Asian equities moved higher. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield also rose 5.6 percentage points to 1.789%, continuing the rally that started last week.

There has been some back and forth in today’s headlines about whether the Trump administration will offer an interim trade deal to China. Still, the chances of a deal remain slim, according to Ipek Ozkardeskaya of London Capital Group, since the looming controversies—such as intellectual property, data privacy and national security—are subjects that matter a lot to both countries.

Besides trade progress, today’s European Central Bank meeting was closely watched by global traders as well. To boost the depressed eurozone economy, the ECB launched a new round of monetary easing measures on Thursday.

The central bank cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to negative 0.50%—further into the negative territory—and announced that it would restart the monthly bond-buying program of €20 billion ($21.9 billion) a month, starting from November. It improved the terms of cheap loans to further encourage lending, and—to mitigate the impact of negative rates—introduced a two-tiered deposit system that would exempt some excess reserves parked by banks with the ECB from the negative rate.

The central bank’s forward guidance on interest rates—rather than being date-contingent—will now stay at a lower level until inflation in the eurozone “robustly” converges with the bank’s target inflation rate of just below 2%, says ECB President Mario Draghi.

