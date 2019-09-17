The Dow Rose 34 Points Because a Rate Cut Isn't in the Bag

The main U.S. stock indexes closed flat on Tuesday as investors keep digesting the shock of the Saudi Arabian oil attack. Oil prices dropped after a nearly 15% gain on Monday. The Federal Reserve is meeting tomorrow.

The main U.S. stock indexes closed flat on Tuesday as investors keep digesting the shock of the Saudi Arabian oil attack. Oil prices dropped after a nearly 15% gain on Monday. The Federal Reserve is meeting tomorrow.

Holding Pattern. The main U.S. stock indexes closed flat on Tuesday as investors keep digesting the shock of the Saudi Arabian oil attack. Oil prices dropped after a nearly 15% gain on Monday. The Federal Reserve’s September meeting is concluding tomorrow. President Donald Trump said China has started to buy U.S. agricultural products and a trade deal could come soon. WeWork’s parent company postponed its initial public offering to at least October. In today’s After the Bell, we...

After the Storm

All three major indexes finished the day close to the break-even line as investors recover from the shock of the Saudi Arabian oil attack, and now await tomorrow’s Fed policy statement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 33.98 points, or 0.13%, to close at 27,110.80. The S&P 500 added 7.74 points, or 0.26%, to finish at 3005.70, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 32.47 points, or 0.40%, to close at 8186.02.

Crude prices lowered notably on Tuesday after the nearly 15% surge in the previous session. A drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure over the weekend made investors worry about a lower global supply in the future months.

Saudi’s newly appointed Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said that crude production will be largely back to normal by the end of the month, sooner than some had feared. Prices for the global benchmark Brent crude fell 6.48% to $64.55 per barrel today, while the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate declined 5.66% to $59.34 per barrel.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

The higher crude prices will likely have limited impact on the U.S. economy, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch economist Joseph Song. His research suggests that typically about 50% to 70% of the spike in crude oil prices will be passed through to gasoline prices. That means a 15% spike in crude prices will boost the average gasoline prices by approximately 25 cents per gallon. That translates into a modest $13.75 increase per month per car, based on the average amount of gasoline consumed by American vehicles.

U.S. consumers are spending much less on energy than they did in the past, wrote Song in a Tuesday note. Energy spending as a share of the total consumption has fallen from around 8% before the 1970s to around 2.3% today. On top of that, the U.S. domestic production of crude petroleum and natural-gas extraction has been surging since the mid-2000s. “A rise in oil prices today redirects more income between domestic consumers and U.S. producers than it did previously, cushioning some of the negative impact of an oil shock,” he noted.

Still, market participants remain cautious about the elevated geopolitical risk in the region.

President Trump suggested on Monday that Iran appeared to have been responsible for the weekend attack. The Wall Street Journal reported today that Saudi Arabia is increasingly confident that Iran directly launched the attack from its southwestern territory. Iran has denied such accusations and said the Trump administration is spreading misinformation to undermine its government.

Further escalation would add to the growing list of downside risks posed to the U.S. economy, which is already contending with a trade war with China. “Higher uncertainty could translate into weaker consumer and business confidence and additional financial market volatility, further weighing on consumption and business investment,” wrote Song.

The attack came days before the closely watched meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee that kicked off today. While some believe the oil shock should elevate the odds of further easing in the Fed’s monetary policy, the recent positive economic data may offset some of those concerns. The central bank’s voting members have split opinions on the future path. The fed-fund-futures market is also pricing in a 53% chance that the Fed won’t make any cuts at the meeting’s conclusion on Wednesday, up from just 8% probability one week ago.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.