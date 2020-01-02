The Dow Rose 330 Points Because China Lent a Hand

Stocks surged after China’s central bank cut the minimum amount of reserves commercial banks must hold, a move that will release more funds to the market and stimulate the economy.

Hello 2020. All three main U.S. stock indexes closed with gains in the first trading session of 2020, kicking off the year with a strong start. Global stocks surged after China’s central bank cut the minimum amount of reserves commercial banks must hold, a move that will release more funds to the market and stimulate the economy. Tech stocks were big gainers, helped by a jump in Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD) and Apple stock (AAPL). In today’s After the Bell, we...

Just for Starters

U.S. stocks opened the year with solid gains, marking a bullish start for 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 330.36 points, or 1.16%, to end at 28,868.80—its best first trading day to a new year since 2013. The S&P 500 rose 27.07 points, or 0.84%, to close at 3257.85, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 119.58 points, or 1.33%, to end at 9092.19.

Stocks moved up as China took action to further stimulate its economy in preparation for the Lunar New Year in a few weeks. The People’s Bank of China, or PBOC, cut the required reserve ratio—the minimum share of deposits commercial banks must set aside as reserves—by half a percentage point, effective on Jan. 6.

The move, largely expected by economists and hinted by Premier Li Keqiang last month, is intended to lower financing costs and prop up economic growth. It will unleash about 800 billion Chinese yuan ($115 billion) of funds for banks to lend to businesses and individuals. PBOC said the move was a hedge against a potential cash crunch ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Investors like to idea of more central-bank stimulus for the Chinese economy, which is expected to grow just 6% in 2020—still strong compared to most of the developed world, but will mark the slowest pace in China for the past three decades. The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) jumped 3.3% on the news, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2%.

Although U.S. stocks broke records in 2019 and continue flying high, investors should be cautious about another key element of the market—liquidity, or how readily sellers and buyers can find each other to strike a deal.

Liquidity in the S&P 500 futures market dropped substantially during the late-2018 selloff, and remains weak, according to a Goldman Sachs report in December. Despite the high price level in stocks, buying and selling them are getting more challenging, which could bring higher costs when trading and more volatility in prices. Even around the time when companies report their earnings, it’s getting increasingly hard to find available shares to trade without having a significant impact on prices, according to the bank.

