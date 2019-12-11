The Dow Rose 30 Points Because the Fed Didn't Make a Move

All three major stock indexes closed with small gains on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged following a two-day meeting and indicated that rates will likely stay on hold for the foreseeable future.

Steady as She Goes. All three major stock indexes closed slightly above the break-even line on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged following a two-day meeting and indicated that rates will likely stay on hold for the foreseeable future. Consumer prices continue to climb in November, and Saudi Aramco stock leapt 10% after the biggest IPO yet. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Stay Where It is

U.S. stock market finished another day with slight gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 29.58 points, or 0.11%, to 27911.30. The S&P 500 edged up 9.11 points, or 0.29%, to 3141.63, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 37.87 points, or 0.44%, to 8654.05.

At the conclusion of its December meeting today, the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at a range of 1.5% to 1.75%. The decision comes after three consecutive quarter-point rate cuts at the Fed’s previous policy meetings. The pause was widely expected by economists and investors as recent economic data—including a strong November employment report—has alleviated concerns that a recession might hit any time soon.

During his press conference Wednesday afternoon, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell assured markets that the Fed isn’t likely to raise rates soon. “For us to change our stance, we would want to see a material reassessment to the outlook,” Powell said.

The Fed statement came after the release of November’s consumer-price index today. The inflation indicator increased 0.3% from the previous month, beating consensus of 0.2% growth. The latest spike lifted the annual inflation rate to 2.1% from October’s report of 1.8%. That’s the highest level over the past 12 months, but still low by historical standards.

After hitting a six-year peak of 2.9% in mid-2018, consumer inflation has slowed down earlier this year. The Federal Reserve has since cut interest rates three times to shore up the economy and the pace of inflation has started to pick up again since the summer. If the economy continues to remain solid, inflation could continue to creep above the Fed’s 2% goal. But with the interest rates on hold now, the central bank doesn’t expect a sharp rise in prices any time soon.

Investors will be watching for the producers price index set to be released tomorrow. Economists consensus is looking for a 0.2% month-over-month rise.

On the trade front, investors continue to wonder if the Dec. 15 tariffs on $165 billion worth of Chinese goods will be implemented as scheduled. The U.S. and China are still in the prolonged talks about a “phase one” trade deal. The White House has sent out signals that the tariffs will happen if not significant progress was made before the deadline. But there have also been reports that no final decision has been made, and the new tariffs could be pushed off.

