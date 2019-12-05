The Dow Rose 28 Points Because a China Trade Deal Isn't Dead

All three major indexes closed slightly above the break-even line on Thursday. U.S.-China trade talks keep moving along, while fresh economic data showed that the number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits declined again.

Regaining Ground. All three major indexes closed slightly above the break-even line on Thursday after spending most of the day in the red. U.S.-China trade talks keep moving along, while fresh economic data showed that the number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits declined for a second week. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is considering further cutting oil output next year. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Keep Talking

Stocks climbed back to the positive territory by the end of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 28.01 points, or 0.10%, to close at 27,677.79. The S&P 500 has added 4.67 points, or 0.15%, to end at 3117.43, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 4.03 points, or 0.05%, to close at 8570.70.

Investors were encouraged as China’s Commerce Ministry said on Thursday that negotiators from the two countries have maintained close communications regarding the “phase one” trade deal. This has offered investors some reassurance that the trade talks haven’t fallen apart, or been delayed to some time next year.

President Donald Trump had suggested earlier this week that the trade war with China could drag on and a deal might not happen until after the 2020 election, spooking investors and pushing major indexes lower. Any progress in the ongoing negotiations will be key, as a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports is set to take effect on Dec. 15. If nothing meaningful happens before then, the U.S. will proceed with the new tariffs, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits declined more than expected last week to reach 203,000, according to data released on Thursday. This is the second week of declines following higher readings in November.

Investors will closely watch Friday’s employment data for additional insights into the health of the U.S. jobs market. Economists are anticipating nonfarm payrolls to grow 190,000 in November from the previous month, up from the 128,000 growth in October. The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.6%.

Elsewhere, a committee of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia recommended on Thursday that the group deepen their current production cuts further by 500,000 barrels a day to prevent a glut and support prices amid a global economic slowdown. Crude-oil prices rose on Thursday following the news.

The reduction, if ratified, would come on top of the current agreement among the OPEC and allies to cut production by 1.2 million barrels a day from late 2018 levels. The current deal is set to expire in March 2020 and the group plans to potentially extend it and even further deepen the cut. The committee is also pushing for improved compliance from countries such as Nigeria and Iraq, which haven’t fully met their quota commitments of production cuts.

