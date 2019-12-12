The Dow Rose 221 Points Because a China Trade Deal Looks Done

Stocks rose on Thursday as the U.S. and China have reportedly reached a phase-one trade deal in principle.

Trade Rally. Stocks rose on Thursday as the U.S. and China have reportedly reached a phase-one trade deal in principle. Apparel retailers, casinos, and tech stocks were boosted by the development, as December’s new tariffs on Chinese imports now seem off the table. Following the Federal Reserve’s decision yesterday, the European Central Bank also left its key rates unchanged as expected. Meanwhile, voters in the U.K. are electing a new Parliament today. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Trade Deal in Principle

All three major indexes closed with solid gains on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 220.75 points, or 0.79%, to 28,132.05. The S&P 500 has risen 26.94 points, or 0.86%, to 3168.57, and the Nasdaq Composite grew 63.27 points, or 0.73%, to 8717.32.

Investors are upbeat after reports came out that the U.S. and China have struck a deal in principle that now awaits President Donald Trump’s approval. Trump wrote in a tweet on Thursday morning: “Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it and so do we!”

The Wall Street Journal reported today that U.S. negotiators have offered to slash existing tariffs by as much as half on roughly $360 billion of Chinese-made goods. The U.S. will also cancel a new round of levies on $165 billion worth of Chinese imports set to take effect Sunday. In exchange, Washington demanded Beijing make firm commitments to purchase large quantities of U.S. agricultural and other products, tighten protection on U.S. intellectual-property rights, and widen access to China’s financial-services sector. Should China fail to live up to the deal, the tariff rates would return to their original levels, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of its December meeting yesterday, and the European Central Bank followed suit today. Despite the Fed’s three recent rate cuts, latest data suggest that inflation still remains in check.

While the pace of growth in consumer prices picked up more than expected in November, the wholesale cost of U.S. goods and services were flat in the month, the government said on Thursday. Economists had predicted a 0.2% increase. Excluding the volatile sections of food and energy, the producer-price index has actually dropped 0.2% from the previous month. In the past year, wholesale inflation has risen just 1.1%, marking the lowest rate since 2016.

Elsewhere, investors are also closely watching the U.K.’s general election for a new Parliament, which can be crucial to the following direction of the country’s divorce from the European Union. Ahead of the vote, polling institute YouGov said that the Conservative Party—led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson—are set for a small 28-seat majority over the opposition Labour Party.

If the Conservative Party wins an absolute majority of seats, Johnson will be able to get parliamentary approval for the Brexit agreement he’s already struck with the EU, and the U.K. will formally leave the bloc on January 31.

The Labour Party is unlikely to win a majority of seats, but given signs of their late surge in the polls, the possibility of a hung Parliament cannot be excluded, just like what happened in 2017 when then-Prime Minister Theresa May called for early elections. In that case, the Brexit progress will likely fall back to a deadlock yet again.

In anticipation of a Conservative win, the British pound has been trading higher in recent days, up 1% against the euro and 2% against the dollar since early December. Expect a burst of trading activity during the after-hours session, as the first results of exit polls are expected to come in later this afternoon shortly after polls close at 10 p.m. Greenwich time, or 5 p.m. Eastern time.

