The Dow Rose 212 Points Because a China Trade Deal Trumps Iran Risk

Faded Fear. All three major U.S. stock indexes rose on Thursday as tensions with Iran appear to have diminished. As calm spread through the market, gold and oil fell back to levels prior to an Iranian military leader’s death last Friday. In trade news, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington next week to sign an interim trade deal.

Boeing stock (ticker: BA) rose after U.S. officials suggested the Boeing 737 plane that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday was shot down by Iran. Apple stock (AAPL) set an intraday high as iPhone shipments to China in December jumped 18% from a year ago. HP (HPQ) again rejected an unsolicited takeover bid from Xerox Holdings (XRX), and both stocks jumped. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Not So Fast

Stocks continued to recover from the initial selling in the wake of the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week. All three major indexes finished in the black on Thursday, hitting all-time highs again.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has increased 211.81 points, or 0.74%, to close at 28,956.90. The S&P 500 added 21.65 points, or 0.67%, to end at 3274.70, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 74.18 points, or 0.81%, to close at 9203.43.

In his speech to the nation yesterday, President Donald Trump indicated that he would not take military actions to retaliate against Iran’s missile attacks on Iraqi bases housing American troops, signaling a de-escalation of tensions between the two countries.

Still, there is still a lot of uncertainty going forward regarding Trump’s policy toward Iran. The president announced new economic sanctions on the country, and reiterated that Iran will not be allowed to have nuclear weapons.

There are more clouds hovering above the deadly crash of a Boeing 737 jetliner—operated by the Ukraine International Airlines—near Tehran on Wednesday. U.S. intelligence officials are increasingly suspicious that the accident wasn’t due to technical problems, as initially explained by Tehran. Media reports suggest the strong possibility that the airplane was shot down by Iran.

Amid a record-high stock market and lingering geopolitical uncertainties, the Federal Reserve seems to remain optimistic about where the economy is going. Speaking in New York on Thursday, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida reiterated that the central bank’s monetary policy is in a good place and should continue to support sustained growth, a strong labor market, and inflation running close to a 2% target. St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said the U.S. economy could have a soft landing under the accommodative policies, while Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari said he does not forecast a near-term recession.

Elsewhere, retail stocks are in focus as the latest data on holiday sales sent a fresh wave of volatility into the market. Bed Bath & Beyond stock (BBBY) plunged 19% after the company reported a surprise loss and sales miss for the fiscal third quarter. Management also withdrew its full-year outlook, and analysts called the report a “nightmare.” Kohl’s (KSS) and J.C. Penney stock (JCP) tumbled 6.5% and 10.8%, respectively, after both reported declining sales for the holidays. On the other hand, Costco Wholesale stock (COST) got a lift from a strong December marked with robust holiday sales.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

