The Dow Rose 188 Points Because Stocks and Investors Needed a Breather

The past two weeks of stock trading have been marked with extreme volatility, but markets took a breather on Thursday with a relatively sedate rise. The S&P 500 index broke an eight-session streak of gains or losses of 4% or more.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 188.27 points, or 0.95%, to close at 20,087.19. The S&P 500 gained 11.29 points, or 0.47%, to end at 2409.39, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 160.73 points, or 2.30%, to close at 7150.58.

Investors are digesting new actions by the Federal Reserve to help the market function smoothly amid coronavirus disruptions—confirmed cases of the Covid-19 epidemic topped 10,000 in the U.S. Thursday. Investors are also waiting for news on the fiscal-stimulus front that could potentially include direct payments of at least $1,000 to American households.

Oil prices rebounded sharply on Thursday to recover from a plunge the day before. Commodity traders were somewhat relieved after the Trump administration said it’s considering intervening in the oil-price conflict between Saudi Arabia and Russia. West Texas Intermediate futures tumbled more than 24% on Wednesday, but rose 23.8% on Thursday to $25.22 a barrel.

In a fight over market share following an alliance meltdown, the two major oil producers have been raising supplies to the global markets. Demand concerns amid coronavirus disruptions and tension between the two countries have been driving crude prices down since January to their lowest level since 2002-03. The White House said on Thursday it may bump up oil purchases at the current low prices, which would essentially equate to a bailout of the U.S. oil industry. The administration said it would also ask Saudis to return to their original production levels, and is weighing possible collaboration with Saudi Arabia and sanctions against Russia.

To mitigate the coronavirus impact, the Federal Reserve has taken drastic steps over the past week to boost liquidity in the financial system. In its latest move, the central bank introduced a new facility on Wednesday night that will lend money to institutions to purchase high-quality securities from money-market funds—should they have trouble selling their holdings to meet increasing redemptions. The program is aimed to enhance liquidity in the lending markets that companies and banks rely on for short-term funding.

Global central banks are following suit in their policy response to the coronavirus crisis. Central banks of Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Africa, and Taiwan have all cut interest rates recently, and the Bank of Japan has announced more bond and equity purchases.

The Bank of England cut its benchmark interest rate by 15 basis points to a record low 0.1%, while increasing the size of its bond portfolio by more than three times to 645 billion pounds from 200 billion pounds.

The European Central Bank has launched a 750 billion euros Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme that will be purchasing private and public securities until at least the end of 2020. This will bring its planned purchases for the year to over 1 trillion euros.

European bonds rose following the news, driving their yields sharply lower. The U.S. Treasuries rose across the curve as well. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell 0.138 percentage point to 1.121% after rising for six of the past seven trading days.

On the fiscal front, President Donald Trump was expected to sign a coronavirus-relief bill on Thursday, which passed the Senate last night. The bill expands paid sick leave and unemployment benefits for workers affected by the outbreak, while also providing funding for free coronavirus testing. Next up for lawmakers is a potentially trillion-dollar fiscal-stimulus bill, reportedly including direct cash payments to individuals, tax deferrals, and bailouts for hard-hit industries such as airlines.

The coronavirus’ impact on the U.S. economy has started to show in the numbers. Initial jobless claims for the week ending on Mar. 14 came in at 281,000, well above consensus estimate and the 211,000 claims the prior week. The increase was mainly driven by the hotel, food service, transportation, and warehousing industries amid coronavirus-triggered layoffs. The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index also plunged to negative 12.7 in March from February’s reading of positive 36.7. The latest number marks the lowest level since July 2012.

Still, news from China might offer some hope for the rest of the world that the health crisis shall eventually pass. China—the starting point and once-epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak—reported no new infections on Wednesday, for the first time since the epidemic emerged in January. Mass quarantine has been partially lifted, and life is starting to get back on track.

