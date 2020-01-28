The Dow Rose 187 Points Because the Coronavirus Contagion Will Eventually End

All three major indexes rose on Tuesday, recovering some ground lost in Monday’s selloff. Oil rose on coronavirus fears after hitting a three-month low on Monday, while gold retreated from a multiyear high.

Big Gains. All three major indexes rose on Tuesday, recovering some ground lost in Monday’s selloff. Despite the spreading coronavirus in China and around the world, investors may be looking out to the end of the contagion. Oil rose on coronavirus fears after hitting a three-month low on Monday, while gold retreated from a multiyear high. The Congressional Budget Office expects the U.S. federal deficit to top $1 trillion in 2020 for the first time since 2012 and rise to 98% of U.S. output by 2030 to exceed record levels set just after World War II. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Bouncing Back

All three major indexes closed solid in the black on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 187.05 points, or 0.66%, to close at 28,722.85. The S&P 500 rose 32.61 points, or 1.01%, to end at 3276.24, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 130.37 points, or 1.43%, to close at 9269.68.

Chinese authorities reported that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases nearly doubled over the last day to just over 4,500, while the death toll now stands at 106. That’s more than a tenfold increase within a week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising U.S. travelers to avoid all nonessential trips to China, while enhanced entry screening would be expanded to 20 U.S. airports from five.

Travel and leisure stocks plummeted as canceled trips and plans for public activities are set to hurt the companies’ income stream. Companies with manufacturing operations in China might also see a drag in their quarterly earnings and sales expectations, as local suppliers might extend their shutdown beyond the traditionally seven-day Lunar New Year holiday to keep their workers safe at home.

But it’s important to measure that impact carefully based on where the companies are located. While Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, might see most businesses in the city stop operations for an extended period, the situation in other places might be better.

For example, about 381 of the 775 manufacturing and supply locations in Apple’s (ticker: AAPL) global supply chain are in China, but of that total, only two sites are in Wuhan, according to Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani in a Monday note. Another 69 sites are based in Suzhou, which is nearly 500 miles away from Wuhan and has not been locked down. But businesses in Suzhou have extended their current Lunar New Year holiday shutdown by a week until Feb. 8. Still, Daryanani thinks the coronavirus’s impact on Apple’s supply chain has been minimal so far.

At the same time, vaccine stocks looking to capitalize on the novel coronavirus outbreak fell back after rallying for nearly a week. Allied Healthcare Products stock (AHPI) tumbled 32% on Tuesday, Dyadic International stock (DYAI) lost 8.6%, Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock (INO) fell 18%, while Moderna stock (MRNA) retreated 1.7%.

Elsewhere, orders for durable goods increased 2.4% in December. But the growth was largely due to increased military spending. Orders for ships, fighter planes, and other Pentagon weapon systems skyrocketed 90% in December. Setting those aside, U.S. orders for the civilian part of the economy actually sank 2.5% in December to finish the year weakly.

