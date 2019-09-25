The Dow Rose 163 Points Because It's the Economy, Not Impeachment, Stupid

All three main U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Wednesday. Hopes for a trade deal with China are taking precedence over the unfolding political drama over President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

What Inquiry? All three main U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Wednesday. Hopes for a trade deal with China are taking precedence over the unfolding political drama over President Donald Trump’s impeachment. August new-home sales came in better than expected. Crude prices fell on reports that Saudi Arabia has restored its oil production following the attacks on its key facilities over a week ago. Nike stock (ticker: NIKE) jumped after delivering strong earnings for the August quarter. Altria Group (MO) and Philip Morris International (PM) called off their merger and the latter’s stock surged. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Trade Still Matters More

Stocks finished in the black on Wednesday after President Trump told reporters that a deal with China could happen “sooner than you think.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 162.94 points, or 0.61%, to close at 26970.71. The S&P 500 added 18.27 points, or 0.62%, to finish at 2984.87, and the Nasdaq Composite is up 83.76 points, or 1.05%, to close at 8077.38.

China has recently resumed purchases of U.S. soybeans, and investors are gauging the possibility of a near-term interim deal. China could boost its purchases of U.S. agricultural products and agree to some level of intellectual-property protections in exchange for less restrictions on Chinese telecom company Huawei, and a delay in looming tariff hikes from the U.S.

Some suspect that Trump’s comments might have been an attempt to shift public attention. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that the House of Representatives will open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump amid mounting criticism following reports that Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son. This morning, the White House released the full transcript of the call held on July 25.

An impeachment against the president could impact China’s stance on trade issues, passage of a trade deal among the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, the drug-pricing legislation, and the continuing Federal budget negotiations. Still, Barron’s thinks that impeachment isn’t likely to affect the stock market by much.

During Richard Nixon’s impeachment proceedings in 1974 and Bill Clinton’s in 1998, stocks went totally different directions—the former with a 13% loss, the latter with a 28% gain. The main difference was the economy during those years. Look no further than Tuesday: The S&P 500 started declining after disappointing consumer-confidence data were released, not the impeachment-related headlines.

That’s not to say the political developments have no impact on stocks at all. The latest polls suggest that Sen. Warren of Massachusetts is now leading in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, surpassing former Vice President Joe Biden. And Wall Street is getting anxious.

According to a survey of U.S. institutional equity investors by RBC Capital Markets, a declining share of money managers now expect President Trump to win reelection next year, while a rising number expect the Democratic nomination to go to Warren. At the same time, almost nine out of 10 respondents believe that a win by any Democrat other than Biden would be “bearish or very bearish” for U.S. equities.

If you’re not sure what to do, consider following moves made by rich people. A recent report from UBS suggests that the majority—55%—of the surveyed family offices—the organizations that manage investments, taxes, and other affairs of the wealthy—expect the global economy to enter a recession by 2020; 45% of them are taking steps to mitigate risk, and 42% are increasing cash reserves to play defense. Maybe it’s time for the nonwealthy to prepare for a bear market, as well.

