The Dow Rose 161 Points Because President Trump Is Showing Restraint

Stocks rallied after Trump suggested that Iran “appears to be standing down” after striking Iraq bases that house American troops, and didn’t call for counterstrike. Oil and gold retreated.

Stocks rallied after Trump suggested that Iran “appears to be standing down” after striking Iraq bases that house American troops, and didn’t call for counterstrike. Oil and gold retreated.

Cooling Down. Stocks rose on Wednesday as President Donald Trump signaled a de-escalation of tensions with Iran in his latest address to the nation. Oil and gold retreated. Boeing stock (ticker: BA) fell after one of its jets—operated by Ukraine International Airlines—crashed in Iran. Walgreens Boots Alliance stock (WBA) tumbled after the pharmacy chain delivered more bad news in its latest earnings report. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Ready for Peace

All three major indexes closed with gains on Wednesday, as President Trump’s latest comments cooled Iran-related fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 161.41 points, or 0.56%, to close at 28,745.09. The S&P 500 rose 15.87 points, or 0.49%, to end at 3253.05, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 60.66 points, or 0.67%, to close at 9129.24.

In an address from the White House, President Trump—in his first live speech since the killing of Soleimani last Thursday—signaled a de-escalation of tensions with Iran. Trump suggested that Iran “appears to be standing down” after last night’s missile attack on Iraq bases that house American troops, and that the U.S. doesn’t seek to use military force. “The U.S. is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it,” he said.

Still, Trump announced that his administration would impose new economic sanctions on Tehran “until Iran changes its behavior.” He called on the U.K., Germany, France, Russia, and China to break away from the Iran nuclear deal that the U.S. abandoned in 2018, and repeated that Iran will never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

On the other hand, damage from last night’s missile attack on military bases in Iraq appears to be limited. This could suggest that Tehran’s moves were carefully crafted to satisfy Iranians who called for retaliations, while also avoiding escalated tension with the U.S.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

The inflection point has given the market some much-needed relief. Stocks jumped on Trump’s comments, gold futures settled lower for the first time in 11 sessions, and West Texas Intermediate crude price suffered the biggest one-day percentage fall since late November.

Speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei also said that the global crude markets remain well supplied and the U.S.-Iran tension doesn’t pose an immediate risk to the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for oil shipments from the Persian Gulf. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies will step up to stabilize the global oil markets if necessary, he said.

More good news came from the latest ADP jobs report, which is often considered a prelude of the Labor Department’s official employment report that comes this Friday.

Private-sector companies added 202,000 jobs in December, according to ADP, well above economist expectations, and marking the best reading since last April. The payroll processor also made a significant upward revision to a weak November figure, bolstering sentiment that the U.S. labor market remains solid.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.