The Dow Rose 15 Points Because Weakness in Europe Couldn't Cross the Pond

Quiet Day. All three major indexes ended the day almost unchanged. Latest economic data suggest continuing weakness in Europe, while the U.S. is holding up relatively well. Netflix stock (ticker: NFLX) continued to tumble and turned negative for the year, as the media-streaming giant faces rising competition and mounting content cost. British travel company Thomas Cook (TCKGY) confirmed the termination of its business after failing to secure the needed funds. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Slipping Eurozone

Stocks remained largely flat on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 14.92 points, or 0.06%, to close at 26,949.99. The S&P 500 slipped 0.29 points, or 0.01%, to finish at 2991.78 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 5.21 points, or 0.06%, to close at 8112.46.

The purchasing managers index (PMI) in the eurozone fell 1.5 points from the previous month to 50.4 in September—largely in line with consensus but hitting the weakest level in nearly seven years. A reading below 50 suggests that the economy is contracting instead of expanding. The slowdown in German economy remains a major drag for the region, with the German PMI falling into the contracting zone for the first time since April 2013. The French economy also deteriorated, but remained in expansion.

To help supporting eurozone’s economic growth, the European Central Bank has come up with a fresh stimulus package earlier this month, cutting the target interest rates to a record low of negative 0.5% and approving a new round of bond purchases of 20 billion euros a month, starting from November.

The ECB is not alone, as global central banks—including the U.S. Federal Reserve—have lowered their target rate last week. More insight about monetary policy is expected this week, as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, and Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe are all scheduled to give speeches.

Things were looking up for the U.S., as the September IHS Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI went up 0.7 from the previous month to reach 51.0—the best reading in five months and beating the consensus expectations from economists. The number for the services industry also went up, but remains near the three-and-a-half year low in August, when President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs on Chinese imports in a move that stirred up the concerns about further escalation in the trade war.

“Jobs are now also being cut across the surveyed companies for the first time since January 2010, as firms have become more risk averse and increasingly eager to cut costs,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. “Key to the recent deterioration has been a further spillover of the trade-led slowdown in manufacturing to the service sector.”

Saudi Arabia has reportedly restored more than 75% of its crude output lost after the drone attacks on its key oil facilities over a week ago. Production will return to full volumes by early next week, says the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Still, crude prices ended higher on Monday, as the growing tensions in the Middle East outweighed Saudi’s recovered output.

After initially surging after the attacks, crude prices fell quickly through the rest of last week and didn’t spike like they did during the oil shortages in the 1970s. Invesco ’s Kristina Hooper thinks a change in consumers’ psychology plays a main role here.

“As one historical account noted: ‘It was not OPEC that was pushing the price up [in the 1970s]...but the consumer nations themselves, caught up in hysteria as the unthinkable took place. It was not a shortage of oil so much as fear of a shortage that caused the crazy escalation of prices,’” wrote Hooper in a Monday note. “The U.S. is now a major producer of oil in its own right, and it no longer feels helpless when it comes to controlling oil production and having access to crude oil.”

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

