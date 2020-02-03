The Dow Rose 144 Points Because the Whole World Is Fighting the Coronavirus

U.S. stocks bounced back on Monday after Friday’s dive. Investors worries might be somewhat alleviated by the latest measures of global governments to contain the spread of China’s coronavirus.

Coming Back. U.S. stocks bounced back on Monday after Friday’s dive. This is in sharp contrast to the 7.7% plunge of China’s Shanghai Composite in its first trading day after the extra-long Lunar New Year holiday. America’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly expanded in January. China’s central bank unveiled measures to help its economy weather the coronavirus. Oil prices jumped as Saudi Arabia pushed for OPEC+ countries to reduce production amid falling oil demand from China. Gilead Sciences stock (ticker: GILD) went up 5% after reports suggested that the biotech company’s experimental antiviral drug remdesivir could prove an effective treatment for the coronavirus. In today’s After the Bell, we...

China Plunge, U.S. Bounce

All three major U.S. stock indexes finished in the black on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 143.78 points, or 0.51%, to close at 28,399.81. The S&P 500 is up 23.40 points, or 0.73%, to end at 3248.92, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 122.47 points, or 1.34%, to close at 9273.40.

Investors worries might be somewhat alleviated by the latest measures of global governments to contain the spread of China’s coronavirus—including suspended flights, enhanced airport screenings, and widely adopted quarantines. News that some antiviral drugs might have proved effective in treating the deadly new coronavirus also helped.

Still, some infectious-disease experts think the outbreak has reached the scale of a global pandemic, with the first death outside of China confirmed in the Philippines and the second human-to-human case in the U.S. In China, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 17,000 and the death toll has risen past 360—both surpassing that of the SARS outbreak in 2003, when 349 people died with 5,327 confirmed cases.

In contrast to the U.S. market’s calm, Chinese stocks tumbled on Monday as the market reopened after the extended Lunar New Year holiday. About 2.6 trillion yuan ($375 billion) in market value was erased from China’s Shanghai Composite index, which plunged 7.7% on Monday to mark its biggest one-day decline since August 2015. The Shenzhen Composite dropped 8.4%.

The Chinese market selloff came despite a plan by China’s central bank to inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($173 billion) into the economy to ensure sufficient liquidity and cushion the epidemic’s shock to financial markets. The People’s Bank of China has also cut the seven-day and 14-day reverse repo rates by 10 basis points to 2.4% and 2.55%, respectively.

Elsewhere, America’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly expanded in January. The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index jumped to 50.9 in January from 47.8 in December, beating economists’ consensus expectations and reaching the best reading since last July. The surprising bounce back above the 50 mark suggests the sector is expanding again rather than contracting. Production has risen for the first time in six months as factories reported the highest level of new orders since May.

The signing of the phase-one U.S.-China trade deal might have contributed to the manufacturing bounce in January. But ISM Chairman Tim Fiore believes the improvement won’t be sustainable as the coronavirus outbreak will certainly impact the ISM indexes’ February and March readings. More than half of the surveyed companies are involved in Asian trade, which means a slowing Chinese economy will have a drag on their imports and exports volume.

