The Dow Rose 133 Points Because a Restarted Economy Can Mask Some Problems

Stocks lost some altitude near the end of the session but still finished with gains on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 133.33 points, or 0.56%, to close at 23,883.09. The S&P 500 rose 25.70 points, or 0.90%, to finish at 2868.44, and the Nasdaq Composite is up 98.41 points, or 1.13%, to close at 8809.12.

The Institute for Supply Management’s non-manufacturing index slid to 41.8 in April from 52.5 in March, the steepest one-month drop on record during the first full month of lockdowns across much of America. Readings below 50 represent contraction. Companies in the service sector were either mandated to shut doors or saw demand tumble amid the nation’s shutdown to fight the spreading coronavirus. They’ve laid off millions of workers since mid-March and many are running out of cash as costs continue to pile up without matching revenue.

Companies with operations in travel and transport, particularly, are experiencing a liquidity crisis. United Airlines Holdings (ticker: UAL) fell 4.5% on Tuesday after the company said late Monday that it expects to cut management staff by at least 30% starting in October. The airline is receiving $5 billion in payroll support under the government’s Cares Act program, but the money doesn’t cover United’s entire payroll, and the support will run out in September. Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) reached an agreement with creditors to temporarily stave off a default on its debt, but has to negotiate with lenders within the next few weeks to avoid a bankruptcy filing. Hertz stock tumbled 16.4% on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings stock (NCLH) plunged 22.6% after the company raised doubts about its ability to stay afloat. In a scramble to raise money, Norwegian is hoping to collect $2 billion through a combination of debt, equity, and an investment from a private-equity firm.

Still, in the face of grim economic data and bleak company news, investors have been more focused on the gradual reopening of the global economy and latest development in vaccine and drug development.

As countries around the globe start to loosen restrictions to allow businesses to open doors again after weeks of lockdown, investors now expect demand for gasoline and diesel to recover. Oil companies have also gotten more serious about reducing supply after oil futures turned negative in April due to overproduction and lack of storage space.

The two factors have been driving up oil prices in a mini rally that lasted five straight days. West Texas Intermediate crude’s front-month futures jumped 20% to settle at $24.56 per barrel on Tuesday, pushing embattled energy stocks higher. Oil stocks in the S&P 500 surged Tuesday morning, but faded to end with a 0.3% gain.

Elsewhere, Pfizer stock (PFE) jumped 2.4% on Tuesday after the drug and vaccine giant said it had begun giving clinical-trial participants an experimental Covid-19 vaccine that it’s developing with the German biotech firm BioNTech (BNTX).

