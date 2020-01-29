The Dow Rose 12 Points Because Strong Earnings Balanced Out Coronavirus Fears

All three major indexes finished the day largely flat as solid corporate earnings offset continuous worries about China’s coronavirus outbreak. Also, the Fed left its benchmark interest rate unchanged.

All three major indexes finished the day largely flat as solid corporate earnings offset continuous worries about China’s coronavirus outbreak. Also, the Fed left its benchmark interest rate unchanged.

Steady Fed. All three major indexes finished the day largely flat as solid corporate earnings offset continuous worries about China’s coronavirus outbreak. Investors are also happy that the Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged. Apple stock (ticker: AAPL) jumped as the iPhone maker’s December quarter results came better than expected. Industrial giant General Electric (GE) also topped expectations, sending shares higher. In today’s After the Bell, we...

No-Fly Zone

Stocks ended Wednesday little changed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 11.60 points, or 0.04%, to close at 28,734.45. The S&P 500 lost 2.84 points, or 0.09%, to end at 3273.40, and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.48 points, or 0.06%, to close at 9275.16.

Investors continue to watch the development of China’s coronavirus, which now has seen at least 6,000 confirmed cases and 132 deaths, according to the latest data from Chinese authorities. The number of total infections has surpassed the 2003 SARS epidemic, which killed nearly 800 people world-wide.

The White House is reportedly considering banning all flights between the U.S. and China, and some airlines have already taken actions one step ahead of the government.

Given declining demand for travel to and from China, United Airlines Holdings (UAL) and American Airlines Group (AAL) are canceling dozens of U.S. flights to multiple Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. United flights will be suspended from Feb. 1 through Feb. 8, and the American suspension from Feb. 9 through March 27. British Airways also canceled all direct flights to and from China Wednesday morning. During the SARS outbreak in April 2003, travel between China and the U.S. declined by more than two thirds, according to Cowen analyst Helane Becker.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

The economic damage reaches beyond the airline industry. China has extended the Lunar New Year holiday by three days to Feb. 2 to contain the spread of the virus. Among those following the new holiday schedule is Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn, with an extensive network of factories in China that make gadgets for Apple and others. Japanese car maker Toyota Motor (TM) also announced on Wednesday that production plants in China will stay closed through Feb. 9.

On the other hand, Starbucks (SBUX) has closed more than half of its stores in China, the coffee chain’s second-largest market behind the U.S. Management noted that coronavirus is expected to materially affect its financial results for the second quarter and full year of 2020. This is just the latest round of business closures following the shutdown of Shanghai Disneyland and some of McDonald’s (MCD) China locations.

Elsewhere, the Fed Reserve held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a range between 1.50% and 1.75%. The policy statement was largely expected, reiterating that the job market has been solid and inflation is still near the central bank’s target rate. The Fed also reiterated that it would continue to purchase Treasury bills at least through April 2020 to ensure that the supply of reserves remains ample.

Is economic growth vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak? Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at the press conference that the U.S. economy will feel the pain when China slows down, but also reminded investors that the U.S. economy is about 85% domestic, so the impact should not be overstated.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.