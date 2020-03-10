The Dow Rose 1,167 Points Because Tax-Cut Talk Raises Hopes

All three major indexes ended a turbulent day with a gain of nearly 5% on Tuesday, rebounding from the market’s worst single-day percentage drop since the financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,167.14 points, or 4.9%, to close at 25,018.16. The S&P 500 rose 135.67 points, or 4.94%, to end at 2882.23, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 393.58 points, or 4.95%, to close at 8344.25.

Oversold conditions might have lured out some bargain hunters and supported today’s market rebound. Investors are also encouraged by the meeting between the country’s top policy makers to discuss possible stimulus measures to mitigate the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus outbreak.

President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Larry Kudlow, the director of the White House National Economic Council, met with Senate Republicans on Tuesday afternoon in a bid to reach an agreement on a set of measures. Few details about the conversation was offered following the meeting, but Trump said there’s “a great feeling about doing a lot of things.”

A payroll-tax cut, expanded tax credit for paid sick leave, and a delay in estimated tax payments were among the ideas discussed, The Wall Street Journal reported. Trump also said he hopes to offer relief to industries hardest hit by the virus, including the airline and cruise industries. The oil-and-gas industry—struggling with plunging oil prices—might also receive some financial assistance from the administration, the report said. Still, there is a lot of doubt whether the Congress would support a widespread payroll-tax cut.

Oil prices also recovered more than 8% on Tuesday, after losing nearly 25% Monday. The plunge in oil price was driven by a market-share war between Saudi Arabia and Russia following a breakdown in negotiations last week over output cuts. Investors are hoping that a U.S. government stimulus plan will boost the economy and overall demand, but the demand and supply imbalance won’t be solved easily with the two major exporters flooding the market with cheap oil.

The dispute intensified on Tuesday, as Saudi Arabia’s state-owned crude producer Aramco said it would boost production to 12.3 million barrels per day in April, some 300,000 barrels a day over the company’s previous maximum sustained capacity. In response, Russia said it could rapidly open its own taps as well. Still, hopes loom as the two sides continue to talk about possible re-cooperation.

While confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in the U.S. and around the world, good news has come out of Asia. China reported the third straight day of no new locally transmitted infections outside of the Hubei province. For the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the city of Wuhan—the coronavirus epicenter—on Tuesday, where restrictions on travel are reportedly loosening. Korea also reported a downward trend of new confirmed cases—35 on Monday, down from a peak of 909 on Feb. 29. Elsewhere, Italy has placed the entire country under lockdown.

