The Dow Rose 115 Points Because the Fed's Third Rate Cut Is the Charm

Final Cut?

Stocks rose slightly on Wednesday, as the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected rate cut in the afternoon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.27 points, or 0.43%, to close at 27,186.69. The S&P 500 added 9.88 points, or 0.33%, to finish at 3046.77, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 27.12 points, or 0.33%, to close at 8303.98.

At the conclusion of its October meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee decided to cut the benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage point to a range of 1.50%-1.75%. “Despite the range of division among Fed officials in recent months, market participants have been in the driver’s seat regarding the direction of monetary policy as the Fed has invariably adjusted policy rates in line with market expectations, and this meeting was no different,” wrote Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management, on Wednesday.

The rate cut—the third one this year—was the central bank’s latest installment to sustain the economic expansion. Many have been speculating that this is the end to the Fed’s “mid-cycle adjustment.”

The S&P 500 has recently reached a new high, the labor market remains strong, and the U.S. economy has been rising at a moderate rate. According to data released today, the U.S. gross domestic product logged a 1.9% growth in the third quarter from the year-ago period, slightly below the 2.0% pace in the second quarter, but better than the consensus expectation of a 1.7% increase. Business fixed investment and exports remained weak, but consumer spending kept rising at a strong pace, up a solid 2.9% from the year-ago period.

Trade uncertainty has also waned, as the U.S. and China are expected to sign a preliminary trade deal as soon as November. Although Chile’s president announced today that it’s calling off the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Santiago scheduled for mid-November due to local protests, President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping still plan to meet to discuss and sign the deal that’s been in the working over the past few weeks. A trade deal would potentially boost Chinese purchases of American farm products and eliminate the planned U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports for December.

In today’s statement, the Federal Reserve dropped the pledge to “act as appropriate,” but instead saying that it would continue to monitor the incoming economic data to “assess the appropriate path of the target range.”

“Without explicitly stating, the Fed appears to be on hold from cutting rates further in the near term as some of the downside risks that provoked the series of rate cuts look to be somewhat contained,” wrote Ripley, “[T]he Fed is looking to hang its hat on the successful completion of the ‘mid-cycle adjustment’ and sit back and watch as things unfold.”

Still, there is no obvious reference to an end of rate cuts in the statement: “We believe the Fed is likely leaving some optionality for the December meeting in the event economic data deteriorates further in the coming months,” wrote Ripley.

