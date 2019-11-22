The Dow Rose 109 Points Because Trump and Xi Both Want a Trade Deal

All three major stock indexes climbed higher on Friday, as Chinese president Xi Jinping added his weight to a new upbeat tone on trade talks coming out of Beijing.

Cautiously Optimistic. All three major stock indexes climbed higher on Friday, as Chinese president Xi Jinping added his weight to a new upbeat tone on trade talks coming out of Beijing. The global economy showed signs of recovery in November. Retail earnings continue to roll out. Nordstrom stock (tiker: JWN) jumped over 10% despite slipping sales in the third quarter. The department store posted better-than-expected earnings due to lower inventories and fewer price markdowns. Gap stock (GPS) also gained as earnings and sales both came largely in line with negative precautions. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Green Shoots in PMI

Stocks made marginal gains on Friday as positive trade headlines and improving economic data cheered up investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average grew 109.33 points, or 0.39%, to 27,875.62. The S&P 500 edged up 6.75 points, or 0.22%, to 3110.29, and the Nasdaq Composite has risen 13.67 points, or 0.16%, to 8519.88.

The U.S. and China continue to work on a partial trade deal that now appears more complicated than initially expected. Leaders from both countries sent out signals on Friday that they want a deal.

Chinese President Xi, who hasn’t been directly commenting on the trade tensions that much, said that Beijing wants to work out a deal with the U.S. and avoid the trade war, but is not afraid to retaliate when necessary. The deal needs to be “on the basis of mutual respect and equality,” said Xi.

Hours later, U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade pact with China is “potentially very close,” but rebuked Xi’s use of the word “equality.” “This can’t be like an even deal,” said Trump, who suggested he is not anxious about making a deal.

The two countries are struggling to find common ground. Beijing is insisting on the removal of some existing tariffs, while Washington wants China to commit to specific U.S. agriculture purchases.

A recent Congressional bill supporting Hong Kong’s antigovernment protesters could drive a wedge between the two countries. President Trump hasn’t indicated if he planned to sign the bill. “We have to stand with Hong Kong, but I’m also standing with President Xi,” Trump said on Friday.

Investors are also watching the release of the IHS Markit Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) on Friday. After sliding for the past months, the global economy seems to be showing signs of recovery.

November’s flash reading of the U.S. manufacturing PMI came at 52.2, well above the consensus estimate, and October’s reading of 51.3. This is the fastest rate since April. Meanwhile, the services PMI also posted slightly better than expected reading at 51.6, an improvement from October’s 50.6. Any number above 50 indicates growth.

In the Eurozone, the manufacturing PMI rose to 46.6 in November from October’s reading of 45.9. Although the reading indicates a contraction, as it is below 50, it marks a three-month high of the index in the region. The Eurozone services PMI, however, fell to a 10-month low of 51.5 in November as the weakness in manufacturing continued to spill over to the services sector.

In Japan, the manufacturing PMI edged up to 48.6 in November from 48.4 in October, but remained in contraction for the seventh straight month. At the same time, the services PMI improved to 50.4 from the previous month’s 49.7.

