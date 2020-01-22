The Dow Rose 10 Points Because a Virus and Housing Data Left Stocks Flat

The main U.S. stock indexes closed near the break-even line on Wednesday, after an early rally faded. Worries over a Chinese virus and positive U.S. housing-market data seems to have offset each other.

The main U.S. stock indexes closed near the break-even line on Wednesday, after an early rally faded. Worries over a Chinese virus and positive U.S. housing-market data seems to have offset each other.

Wait and See. The main U.S. stock indexes closed near the break-even line on Wednesday, after an early rally faded. Still, investors seemed to shrug off continued worries over a fatal virus spreading in China. Existing-home sales in December were the strongest in almost two years, leading to declining affordability in the housing market. International Business Machines stock (ticker: IBM) rose after the company reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter. Tesla stock (TSLA) soared 4.1% to hit another record, pushing the total market value past that of Volkswagen (VLKAF) to become the world’s second-most-valuable car maker only behind Toyota Motor (TM). In today’s After the Bell, we...

Not Budging

Stocks finished the day largely flat as worries over China’s virus spreading and positive housing data offset each other. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 9.77 points, or 0.03%, to close at 29,186.27, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.96 points, or 0.03%, to end at 3321.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.96 points, or 0.14%, to close at 9383.77.

The newly identified coronavirus, originating from Chinese central city Wuhan, has spread to at least 550 people and killed 17, up from more than 300 confirmed cases and six deaths announced the previous day. Infected patients have also appeared in Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and the U.S. amid the busy travel season ahead of the Lunar New Year this Saturday.

The disease is spreading between people primarily through coughing, kissing, or contact with saliva, Chinese authorities said, but there has been no evidence yet of the so-called “super spreaders”—the infected patients that can pass on the disease rapidly to many others.

Beijing has stepped up measures to control the outbreak in response to the quick escalation. All outbound transportation from Wuhan—including flights and trains—has been temporarily suspended from Thursday 10 a.m. local time, according to China’s state broadcaster CCTV. Wuhan subways, city buses, as well as long-distance coaches and ferries are also suspended, with no specified end.

Past episodes of epidemics suggest that despite some periodical volatilities, the stock market’s upward course was generally not affected by the spreading of the disease. The S&P 500 surged 31% in 1997 despite the avian flu outbreak, and managed to end 2003 with a 26% rise while SARS infected thousands of people across Asia that year. In April 2009 following the swine flu outbreak, the index still gained 9.4% that month despite some days in the red.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

Still, travel and leisure stocks—including airlines, cruise lines, travel agencies, and casinos—tumbled as their outlook for 2020 revenue suddenly became dimmer as Chinese consumers reconsider their travel plans and public entertainment activities. Since history suggests disease-related shocks will be temporary, this might present investors a good opportunity to buy travel stocks on the dip.

At the same time, companies that make protective equipment used by health-care professions such as disposable masks saw their shares jump. Vaccine makers that had previously developed drugs to treat MERS and the Ebola virus are also seeking to raise new funds to retest their treatments and develop new vaccines to fight the Wuhan coronavirus. Their stocks have seen some sharp moves over the past two days.

In other news, existing-home sales rose by 3.6% in December from the previous month to an annualized rate of 5.54 million homes, the highest level since February 2018. The increase reverses November’s 1.7% decline, and beat the consensus expectation by a large margin.

The report is the latest reminder that the U.S. housing market remains strong amid low interest rates, a healthy job market, and solid consumer spending. Housing stocks rose on Wednesday following the news. But there are areas of concern, too. Total inventory was down 8.5% from a year earlier, while median existing-home price went up by 7.8% to $274,500. Declining affordability may eventually drag on future home sales, especially among first-time buyers.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.