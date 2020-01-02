The Dow Rockets Higher as Beijing Moves to Speed Up Growth. China-Related Stocks Are Rising

China’s central bankers gave U.S. investors a gift to start the new year. Move economic stimulus in the Middle Kingdom lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the other main stock indexes.

The new year (and new decade) has arrived, and it is starting off with a bang. China’s central bankers gave U.S. investors a gift to start 2020: more economic stimulus in the Middle Kingdom.

U.S. stock futures are higher as a result.

The People’s Bank of China—the country’s equivalent of the Federal Reserve—lowered reserve requirements. That means banks can lend more, stimulating the economy.

China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2% in Thursday trading. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 1.3%.

More growth in China, of course, is good for everyone. Europe’s FTSE 100 Index was up 0.9%. In the U.S., Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures were 0.5% higher. Nasdaq Composite futures gained 0.6%.

Several China-related stocks are moving in premarket trading. Shares of chip makers Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD) and Intel (INTC) were up 1.9% and 0.7%, respectively. FedEx (FDX) stock—which does better when global trade is humming—was up 1.7%. Shares of 3M (MMM) rose by 0.6%. The industrial conglomerate generates a larger- than-average portion of sales in Asia.

It isn’t all good news for investors. Several stocks were lower, mostly on Wall Street rating changes.

Ford Motor (F) shares fell 0.2% in premarket trading. Evercore ISI analyst Chris McNally downgraded the stock from the equivalent of Hold to Sell.

Employment website Upwork (UPWK) shares fell 2%. Citigroup analyst Hao Yan downgraded the stock from the equivalent of Buy to Hold and slashed his price target from $23 to $12.

Stock in health-care giant Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is also down after an analyst downgrade, by about 0.6%. Guggenheim analyst Christopher Pasquale downgraded shares from the equivalent of Buy to Hold Thursday morning.

