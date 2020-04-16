The Dow Retreats After Jobs, Housing News

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major indexes advanced, recovering some lost ground as world leaders take tentative steps to reopen economies hammered by the coronavirus.

A seasonally adjusted total of 5.25 million people filed initial claims for unemployment benefits in the latest week.

U.S. stocks were mixed as the latest economic data hammered home how the coronavirus and associated shutdowns are taking a bite out of U.S. economic activity.

More than five million people filed initial claims for unemployment benefits in the latest week. Separate data on the U.S. housing industry showed major slowdown across all regions of the country. The coronavirus and associated shutdowns are taking a bite out of U.S. economic activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 177 points, or 0.8%, while the S & P 500 slipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6%.

The incoming economic data could hardly be worse, but investors were expecting another high jobless-claims number. In the week ended April 11, 5.3 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment insurance, bringing the total number of people newly unemployed over the past month to more than 22 million, according to the Labor Department. The latest figure compares with the 5.5 million economists had expected, and the record of 6.6 million set in the prior week.

The Labor Department also said that the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate for the week ending April 4 rose to 8.2%, from 5.1% in the prior week.

In the housing market, builders began construction on 22% fewer homes in March than in February, according to the Census Bureau.

Stock indexes were mixed overseas as well: Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down 1.3% and China’s Shanghai Composite ticked up 0.3%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rebounded slightly from its biggest single-day loss in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, rising 0.6%. The German DAX was down 0.8%, while the French CAC 40 and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 indexes were both about flat.

Several leaders in Europe, which was hit by the coronavirus earlier than the U.S., revealed additional tentative steps to reopen their economies. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said small stores will reopen on Monday and some schools will restart in May.

“We see three lessons from their experiences,” said economists at Goldman Sachs. “First, initial reopening timelines often prove too optimistic. Second, even countries at the forefront of reopening have gradual and conservative plans. Third, recovery is easier and quicker in manufacturing and construction than in consumer services.”

President Donald Trump is due on Thursday to announce guidelines to begin the process of reopening the country.

“The plans to reopen the country are close to being finalized, and we will soon be sharing details and new guidelines with everybody,” he said during a Wednesday press conference at the White House. “I will be speaking to all 50 governors very shortly. And I will then be authorizing each individual governor, of each individual state, to implement a reopening and a very powerful reopening plan of their state at a time and in a manner as most appropriate.”

Haven assets gained ground on Thursday. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note dropped 4 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.597%, as the price of the securities rose. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY)—which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies—gained 0.3%. And the price of gold added 1.2%, to $1,760.20 an ounce.

Stocks in the energy and transportation industries continued to fall.

Benchmark crude-oil prices were essentially unchanged, at just under $20 a barrel, keeping stocks of oil companies under pressure. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) shares fell 5%, adding to a 67% year-to-date drop, and Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock was down 2.5%. The sector has been battered by tumbling demand and a market-share war between major oil-producing countries.

Airline shares have likewise suffered this year as plane travel world-wide has practically ground to a halt. On Thursday, investors continued to digest plans for government aid for the industry. United Airlines Holdings (UAL) shares fell 10% and American Airlines Group (AAL) stock was off 7.5%, both more than undoing gains achieved on Wednesday.

Other stocks were moving in response to their companies’ quarterly earnings reports, rather than stampeding higher or lower in response to shifting sentiment——a sign of a tentative return to normalcy in financial markets.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) stock was up 18% after easily beating Wall Street profit estimates. The company reported 38 cents in fiscal fourth-quarter earnings per share, versus the 26 cents analysts expected. Same-store sales decreased 5.6% in the fourth quarter, a smaller decline than Wall Street expected. The stock dropped 17.3% Wednesday, leaving it down 74% year to date as of the close of trading.

The investing giant BlackRock (BLK) reported $6.60 in per-share earnings Thursday morning. The Street was expecting a result of about $6.40 a share. Despite the turmoil in markets, the company took in $35 billion in new money during the quarter. Shares rose 2% in Thursday trading.

Morgan Stanley (MS) stock fell 1% after its earnings report echoed the gloomy sentiment expressed by several other banks over the past few days. The company’s CEO, who recently recovered from Covid-19, said he expects the virus to “adversely affect” Morgan Stanley and compared the environment to that seen during the financial crisis. Like other banks, Morgan Stanley set aside funds to cover expected loan losses, reducing its profits.

Finally, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stock jumped 6% to an all-time high after it beat first-quarter earnings and sales estimates, but suspended its financial forecasts for the rest of the year. Trump has heralded Abbott’s on-site coronavirus diagnostic kit, which can produce a result in less than 15 minutes.

Write to Steve Goldstein at steven.goldstein@wsj.com and Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

