The Dow Is on Track for Its Worst First Quarter Ever. Here's What History Says Is Next.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is set to finish the first quarter of 2020 with a deep loss.

As of Tuesday’s close, the index had dropped 23.2% since the start of the year, marking the index’s worst three-month stretch since the December quarter of 1987—when the Dow tumbled 25.3%—and its worst first quarter ever.

Five of the Dow’s 10 worst quarters since its inception in 1896 happened during the Great Depression in the 1930s. The second quarter of 1932 brought the sharpest decline, of nearly 42%. Interestingly, as bad as the 2008 financial crisis was, the Dow didn’t experience any quarterly drops of 20% or more at the time.

A bad quarter is usually followed by some solid gains. The index rose by an average of 5.4% in the three months following its 10 worst quarters. It was an average of 10.5% higher a year later.

It’s important to note, though, that the returns varied greatly, ranging from a 53.7% loss in the year following the fourth quarter of 1930 to an 129.1% gain following the second quarter of 1932. Both quarters were during the Great Depression, but clearly at different stages.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_4021ac6eac766335275b7782.json

The median figure shows a gain of about 18.8%. Based on today’s level, that would suggest the Dow reach around 26,038 points in the next 12 months.

Of course, it’s still unclear whether the recent market recovery marks the beginning of a new bull cycle, or is just a short-term rebound before things head south again. The current coronavirus pandemic is unusual even among the situations that cause economic downturns. Investors should remain cautious despite what history tells us.

