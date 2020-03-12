The Dow Plunges 1,923 Points. Cruise Lines, Apparel, and Oil Refiners Are Dropping.

The three major U.S. stock market indexes plunged, triggering a 15-minute trading halt, after President Donald Trump’s Oval Office speech Wednesday evening failed to calm fears about the coronavirus and its economic effects.

The three major U.S. stock market indexes plunged, triggering a 15-minute trading halt, after President Donald Trump’s Oval Office speech Wednesday evening failed to calm fears about the coronavirus and its economic effects.

Spooked. The three major U.S. stock market indexes plunged, triggering a 15-minute trading halt, after President Donald Trump’s Oval Office speech Wednesday evening failed to calm fears about the coronavirus and its economic effects.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,923 points or 8.2%. The S&P 500 dropped 7.7% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 7.7%.

Midday Movers

Cabot Oil & Gas (ticker: COG) managed to rise 4.4% as investors hoped that falling oil prices will cut into output, reducing the amount of natural gas that is produced in association with oil. Reduced supplies of gas could boost the price.

Cruise stocks continued to be battered, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) down 27.5%. Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) fell 25.8% and Carnival (CCL) dropped by 18.7%.

A number of apparel retailers saw their shares fall, as investors fretted over reduced demand for nonessential items. Capri Holdings (CPRI) dropped 21.4%; Nordstrom (JWN) lost 17.6%; L Brands (LB) fell 16.9%; Macy’s (M) was down 16.8%; and Kohl’s (KSS) slid 16.6%.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) fell 23.8% and Phillips 66 (PSX) lost 16.1% as the oil-price drop continued to put pressure on refinery stocks.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.