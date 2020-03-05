The Dow Plunged 970 Points Because There's No Relief From Coronavirus Fears

Stocks gave up most of Wednesday’s gains. Crude-oil prices fell again, and gold futures rose as investors sought refuge.

Stocks gave up most of Wednesday’s gains. Crude-oil prices fell again, and gold futures rose as investors sought refuge.

Stocks plunged again on Thursday, erasing most of Wednesday’s gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 969.58 points, or 3.58%, to close at 26,121.28. The S&P 500 fell 106.18 points, or 3.39%, to end at 3023.94, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 279.49 points, or 3.10%, to close at 8738.59.

Gold futures rose as investors rushed to haven assets. Crude-oil prices continued to drop amid demand concerns. U.S. mortgage rates have fallen to 49-year lows along with the decline in Treasury yields, leading to a surge in home-loan refinancing. Still, coronavirus fears could have a drag on home sales despite the low mortgage rates.

The market has been swinging up and down over the past few sessions. Thursday’s drop comes as confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. have now grown to 206 while the death toll reaches 11. California has declared a state of emergency, as a cruise ship is being held off the coast of San Francisco after a former passenger died from the virus. More cases were also reported in the states of Washington, New York, New Jersey, and Tennessee.

To mitigate the coronavirus-triggered economic disruption, the House passed a $8.3 billion fiscal package on Wednesday and the Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower its key rate again following Tuesday’s surprise cut by half percentage point.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

Airline stocks continued to drop in altitude. The International Air Transport Association said today that global airlines could lose $63 billion to $113 billion, or about 11%-19% of world-wide passenger revenue, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The last time the industry faced a revenue shock of this magnitude was in 2009 during the global financial crisis.

Southwest Airlines (ticker: LUV) said it’s experienced a significant decline in customer demand as well as more trip cancellations, and the first quarter will take a hit. Still, the stock was holding up better than peers such as United Airlines Holdings (UAL) and American Airlines Group (AAL) due to its relatively lower international exposure.

To stabilize the oil market and offset the demand drag from the coronavirus outbreak, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries reached an agreement on Thursday to cut production by 1.5 million barrels per day through June 30; OPEC members have pledged to cut 1 million barrels, while Russia and other allies are expected to cut 500,000 barrels. The decision has come on top of an existing 1.7-million-barrel reduction that the group agreed to in December, but it remains unclear whether Russia, which has been reluctant for deeper production cuts, will be on board.

The oil market is showing skepticism for now, with Brent crude futures for May delivery dropping 2.2% on Thursday to settle at $49.99 per barrel. Prices in the commodity have shrunk 24.3% year to date. A meeting between OPEC members and other oil exporters is scheduled for Friday.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.