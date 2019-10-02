The Dow Plunged 494 Points Because Recession Fears Are Back

All three major U.S. stock indexes plunged on Wednesday, a day after September’s ISM manufacturing data had investors worrying that the economy is sliding into a recession.

Red October. All three major U.S. stock indexes plunged on Wednesday, a day after September’s ISM manufacturing data had investors worrying that the economy is sliding into a recession. Germany’s leading research institutes cut their forecasts for economic growth. The World Trade Organization authorized the U.S. to impose new tariffs on the European Union. Moves in the bond market suggest that investors now expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates again at the end of the month. In today’s After the Bell, we...

Recession Fear

Stocks continued to tumble following Tuesday’s losses, as worries about a potential recession have been revived. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 494.42 points, or 1.86%, to close at 26,078.62. The S&P 500 lost 52.64 points, or 1.79%, to finish at 2887.61, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 123.44 points, or 1.56%, to close at 7785.25.

Acccording to CME Group data, the fed-fund futures market is now pricing a 75% chance that the Federal Reserve would cut rates yet again by 25 basis points at its October policy meeting, following the two previous cuts this year in July and September. Just a week ago, that probability was only at 53%.

The economic data released Tuesday seems to have deepened investors’ fear for a coming recession. The ISM Purchasing Managers Index came in the contraction zone for the second straight month and fell to the lowest level since June 2009. Wednesday’s ADP jobs data failed to change the negative narrative. Private payrolls only increased 135,000 in September, lower than economists previous forecast. August’s number was also adjusted lower to a 157,000 increase from the previously reported 195,000.

As hiring slows, the dollar remains strong, hurting U.S. manufacturers’ overseas sales as it makes American goods appear less competitive. The greenback hit a 52-week high against a basket of global currencies on Monday. Historically speaking, a strong dollar often means more downward than upward revisions for earnings estimates, but the market seems to have largely ignored the currency’s strength and its implication amid the sea of other news around trade war and President Donald Trump’s impeachment saga.

Investors can expect dollar comments to pick up on third-quarter conference calls, especially in export-heavy businesses or in businesses with a lot of Chinese competition, Barron’s wrote yesterday: “A higher dollar will be a small headwind to forward earnings guidance. That is another thing investors can add to their list of worries.”

Meanwhile, Germany’s five leading research institutes slashed forecasts for economic growth, largely due to weakness in manufacturing. The country’s leading economists now expect gross domestic product to expand only 1.1% in 2020, significantly down from the 1.8% growth expectation in April. They also called on Berlin to ditch its “black zero” budget policy—under which the federal government can only take on new debt of up to 0.35% of economic output—and stand ready to take additional fiscal actions if the growth outlook deteriorates further.

