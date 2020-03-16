The Dow Plunged 2997 Points Because the Coronavirus Has Hit Home

The Dow had its second-worst day in its history as the market plunged. All three major U.S. indexes dove more than 11%. Many Americans are working from home, cooped up with their kids, as schools have closed.

Stocks plunged Monday, with all three major indexes tumbling over 11%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its second-worse day ever, dropping 2,997.10 points, or 12.93%, to close at 20,188.52. The S&P 500 lost 324.89 points, or 11.98%, to end at 2386.13, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 970.28 points, or 12.32%, to close at 6904.59.

Stocks soared on Friday after President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus epidemic a national emergency and set out plans to test millions of Americans in the following weeks and months. But the market fell deep into the red again at Monday’s open as a series of developments over the weekend suggested that the outbreak’s economic impact remains uncertain, and likely underestimated.

Multiple states and cities have banned gatherings of over 50 people, echoed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends such restrictions to remain in place for at least eight weeks. Many cities have asked restaurants and bars to only provide orders to go, while schools for nearly 30 million children across the U.S. shut doors. Companies are advising employees to work from home, while store closures, travel bans, and border shutdowns continue around the globe.

On Sunday, the Federal Reserve cut its key interest rates by 100 basis points to range between 0% and 0.25%, while increasing Treasury holdings by at least $500 billion and mortgage-backed securities holdings by at least $200 billion. The central bank—showing its commitment to support the economy with whatever it takes—has also unveiled other actions, including extending the discount window for banks, cutting the discount rate, and reducing reserve-requirement ratios to 0%.

Still, investors were not satisfied. In the follow-up press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank has plenty of power with its liquidity tools, but ruled out the possibility of moving into negative rates, which some European countries and Japan have. Powell also emphasized the need for other fiscal actions to maintain Americans’ ability to keep paying their bills even if they are stuck at home.

House Democrats and the White House reached an agreement on Friday that would make coronavirus testing free and provide paid sick leave to many of those affected by the pandemic. The Senate is expected to take up the package this week after canceling its recess.

Worse-than-expected economic data from both the U.S. and China did not help either. Manufacturing activity across the New York region plunged in March as the New York Fed’s monthly Empire manufacturing survey posted the biggest one-month drop in history—to negative 21.5 in March from 12.9 in February. Economists had expected a much gentler decline.

The report is a signal that domestic economic numbers are going to get ugly fast. Consider China. The country’s economic activities suffered a historic slump during January and February in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. Industrial production fell 13.5% from the year-ago period, marking a much sharper drawdown than the expected 3.0% decline. The reading came after a 6.9% rise in December, suggesting that the virus-triggered drag can hit hard and fast. Sales of the auto industry plunged 31.8%, retail sales down 20.5%, while fixed-asset investment shrank 24.5%.

