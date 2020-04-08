The Dow Moves Higher as Sanders Quits the Race

Covid-19 continues to dominate trading, but other news is moving shares, too. Futures on all three major U.S. stock indexes were higher.

Gains in the stock market picked up steam after news that Sen. Bernie Sanders is ending his campaign for president.

Major U.S. stock indexes rose throughout the day, marking renewed optimism after a rally that began Monday ran out of steam on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.7% Monday, and the S&P 500 rose 7%. Both indexes opened Tuesday about 3% higher, but fell over the course of the day to close in the red.

In the early afternoon on Wednesday, the Dow was up 463 points, or 2%—near its highest levels of the day. The S&P rose 2% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.7%—relatively small moves in light of the recent volatility induced by Covid-19, but enough to inch the S&P 500 into a new bull market.

News that Sen. Bernie Sanders is ending his campaign for president may be adding to stocks’ gains on Wednesday. His decision clears the path for former vice president Joe Biden to be the Democratic party’s nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November. Sanders had been viewed as the least market- and business-friendly candidate.

Investors are waiting for the release of minutes from two unscheduled meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee—the central bank’s rate-setting group—due at 2 p.m. Eastern time.

Haven assets were relatively flat. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond ticked up less than 1 basis point, or hundredth of a percentage point, to 0.744%, as the price of the debt fell. Gold rose 0.3%, to $1,688.30 an ounce, and the U.S. Dollar Index—which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies—gained 0.2%.

Overseas, stocks were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 2.1% on Wednesday, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.2%. Europe’s STOXX 600 index closed essentially even on the day, up 0.02%, following news that euro-area finance ministers failed to agree on a plan to tackle the economic damage from the pandemic. The French CAC 40 inched up 0.1%, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 fell 0.5%.

Optimism about the cresting of the coronavirus wave fueled stock gains early in the week, and that upbeat feeling hadn’t dissipated completely. Shares of travel and leisure firms—the sector at the heart of the Covid-19 selloff—were up Wednesday.

Cruise operator Carnival (CCL) stock was up 6%, American Airlines Group (AAL) shares gained 7%, and Darden Restaurants (DRI) shares were up 7%. Wedbush also upgraded Darden shares to the equivalent of Buy on Wednesday. It’s a bold call: Quarterly same-store sales are down about 39% so far.

Oil prices were on the move again. After rising 32% last week, and plunging 54% in March, benchmark crude-oil prices were down 13% for the week. But the U.S. benchmark price was up 1.7% Wednesday, to $24.03, helping some energy-related stocks.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) shares, for instance, were up 4.5%, but are still down 66% year to date. Marathon Petroleum (MPC) stock was up 10.5%. Its shares are also down about 66% year to date.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) shares arrested their recent slide and jumped 9%. Shares were down 11% on the first two days of the week, but the stock was up about 67% year to date as of Tuesday’s closing price.

Covid-19 continues to dominate trading, but other news was moving shares too. FedEx (FDX) stock, for instance, rose 7% because Amazon.com (AMZN) said it is backing away from competing with FedEx and other delivery companies. Amazon will still deliver some of its own packages, but won’t try to pick up those unrelated to Amazon sales.

Pinterest (PINS) shares surged 9% after the company released preliminary quarterly results Tuesday evening. User numbers exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com and Barbara Kollmeyer at bkollmeyer@marketwatch.com

