The Dow Lost 592 Points Because Nobody Wants to Own Barrels of Oil

Following last week’s big rally, U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors looked ahead to a busy week of earnings reports looming with uncertainties. Oil futures also tumbled into the uncharted territory of negative prices, serving the market yet another blow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 592.05 points, or 2.44%, to close at 23,650.44. The S&P 500 dropped 51.40 points, or 1.79%, to end at 2823.16, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 89.41 points, or 1.03%, to close at 8560.73.

The West Texas Intermediate oil futures for May delivery crashed under $0 on Monday—the first time ever since they started trading in 1983—to settle at negative $37.63 per barrel, a reflection of the mismatch between supply and demand. The previous low was $10.20 per barrel, set on March 31, 1986.

Oil has been tumbling for months, but Monday’s fall off the cliff was driven by a new challenge—the logistical limits of the physical oil market. With everyone hunkered down at home amid the shutdown due to the coronavirus epidemic, oil demand has tumbled as cars and planes sit idle. Refineries don’t want to buy crude when they can’t profitably process them into gasoline.

The WTI futures’ May contracts are set to expire Tuesday, meaning that anyone buying on Monday will be taking on physical possession of the oil. With almost no space to put all the crude, as storage is filing up, few want to own more oil right now. That’s why prices for the May contract have slid into the negative.

“Global oil logistical capacity will be tested in extremis this month, as cargoes laden with oil arrive in ports that have no need for ready supply and few storage options to hold the crude until it’s needed,” Bob Ryan, chief commodities and energy strategist, at BCA Research wrote.

While oil producers around the world have vowed to cut production and bring the market into balance, those cuts have mostly not happened yet and won’t be enough to offset the plunging demand amid the coronavirus disruptions. Still, in hopes that coronavirus restrictions will likely ease somewhat by the summer, traders expect oil to rebound in future months. The WTI futures’ June contract is at around $20–a more realistic reflection of where oil prices are, while futures for August delivery are expected to reach about $30 per barrel.

Americans are growing divided about whether and when the pandemic-related economic restrictions should be lifted. Meanwhile, investors are still waiting for the new coronavirus aid package—reportedly valued at over $450 billion—as the White House and Congress near an agreement.

At the center of the discussion was an extension to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), part of the federal government’s “phase 3” Covid-19 rescue package that’s designed to help small businesses keep their employees on the payrolls. The program ran out of its initial $349 billion allocation last week. It’s reported that another $310 billion set to replenish the program is under consideration.

Some publicly-held restaurant chains, whose franchisee locations qualify for the program, have received the loan before the money can reach many of the smaller, privately-owned restaurants that are likely in more desperate need of financial assistance. On Sunday, burger chain Shake Shack (ticker: SHAK) said it will return a $10 million loan it received under the PPP after raising $75 million from stock sales to secure its financial solvency. But that won’t be nearly enough to help all the small businesses on the edge of collapsing.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

