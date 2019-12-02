The Dow Lost 268 Points Because Manufacturing Data Blew a Hole in Cyber Monday

U.S. stocks fell on Monday as November’s manufacturing data showed a fresh setback. Also, President Donald Trump restored tariffs on steel and aluminum produced in South America.

Consumers Win, Manufacturers Wane

All three major indexes closed in red on the first trading day of December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 268.37 points, or 0.96%, to 27783.04. The S&P 500 fell 27.11 points, or 0.86%, to 3113.87, and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 97.48 points, or 1.12%, to 8567.99.

The market was downbeat mostly because one of the key indicators of U.S. manufacturing activities came weaker than expected in November. The ISM manufacturing index posted a reading of 48.1 for November, well below the consensus expectation for 49.5, and down from October’s reading of 48.3. The index has been under 50 for four consecutive months, which indicates that business activities have been contracting over that time.

The U.S. and China are still working out the details of a “phase one” trade deal that could potentially roll back some existing tariffs on Chinese imports. But the passage and signing of a Congressional legislation in support of Hong Kong’s antigovernment protests might have added a few hurdles to the proceedings.

China suspended visits by U.S. military ships and aircraft to Hong Kong and placed sanctions on some U.S. nongovernment organizations. Beijing called the Hong Kong bill a “serious violation of international law and basic norms” and warned that China could take further steps if necessary.

While the trade tension with China has somewhat calmed down over the past few months, President Trump has shifted his target to other countries. In a move that surprised the financial markets, Trump said on Monday that he would raise tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, opening a new front in the global trade war.

Brazil and Argentina have become some of the major beneficiaries since the U.S. and China started a trade war last year, with Beijing significantly scaling back purchases of U.S. farm goods and turning to the South American countries as alternative suppliers.

In a Monday Twitter post, Trump claims that Brazil and Argentina have been taking advantage of U.S. farmers through a massive devaluation of their currencies, which would make their crops cheaper than U.S. farm goods.

The Trump administration had granted waivers to both countries from global tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum that it first imposed in 2018. Trump said on Monday that he plans to restore those tariffs “effective immediately.” He also urged the Federal Reserve, again, to loosen monetary policy so that other countries can no longer take advantage of the strong U.S. dollar.

On a brighter note, U.S. online sales totaled $7.4 billion this past Black Friday, about 20% higher than last year and hitting a new record, according to data from Adobe Analytics. Cyber Monday is off to a record-breaking start as well. Online sales had already topped $628 million by 10 a.m. EST. Adobe Analytics expects $2.8 billion worth of sales transactions to happen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. tonight and Cyber Monday’s total sales to reach $9.4 billion, up 18.9% from the previous year.

Some of the best-selling products on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics, were L.O.L Surprise Dolls, Frozen 2 Toys, videogames FIFA 20 and Madden 20, Nintendo Switch, Fire TV, and Apple (AAPL) laptops.

