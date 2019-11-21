The Dow Loses 11 Points on Fears Trade Talks Might Drag On

Charles Schwab rose 7.7% on reports that it is in talks to buy TD Ameritrade Holding. TD Ameritrade stock surged 20.8% on the news.

Charles Schwab rose 7.7% on reports that it is in talks to buy TD Ameritrade Holding. TD Ameritrade stock surged 20.8% on the news.

Downward Tilt. The three major U.S. stock market indexes fell as investor hopes for an initial trade deal between the U.S. and China faded after reports that China had invited U.S. negotiators to meetings in Beijing—an indication that there are still issues to be worked out by the two sides.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11 points, or 0.04%. The S&P 500 fell 0.06%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.2%.

Midday Movers

Charles Schwab (ticker: SCHW) rose 7.7% on reports that it is in talks to buy TD Ameritrade Holding (AMTD). TD Ameritrade stock surged 20.8% on the news. Rival E*Trade Financial (ETFC) slumped 7.9%.

L Brands (LB) gained 4.4% as the beaten-down retailer forecast a stronger-than-expected holiday season, even as sales at its Victoria Secret brand continued to slump.

KLA (KLAC) lost 6.7%, Applied Materials (AMAT) dropped 4.2%, and Lam Research (LRCX) fell 3.7% after UBS downgraded the stocks, cutting Applied Materials and Lam Research to Sell from Neutral and KLA to Sell from Buy.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.