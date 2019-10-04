The Dow Looks Ripe for a Rebound

(New York)

The Dow is oversold. That is what at least one Wall Street analyst (and Barron’s) is saying. The manufacturing report this week made recession worries flare up in a big way, leading to a sharp sell-off. However, it may only be a matter of time until the Fed’s more accommodative policy starts rippling through the economy with positive benefits. This is arguably already being seen in the housing market, where new and existing home sales were up sharply in August.

FINSUM: The market may be poised for a nice rebound if economic figures start to improve, as prices are currently being held back by recession fears.

