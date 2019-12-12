The Dow Just Popped Because China and the U.S. Are Moving Even Closer to a Trade Deal

Bloomberg reported at 2:30 p.m. that the U.S. and China had reached an agreement on terms of a trade deal, helping the stock market get alate-afternoon boost.

2:46 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average just popped on reports that the U.S. and China have reached a trade deal in principle.

The Dow has gained 214.90 points, or 0.8%, to 28,126.20, while the S&P 500 has risen 0.8% to 3166.58, and the Nasdaq Composite has advanced 0.5% to 8,699.98.

"U.S. negotiators have reached the terms of a phase-one trade deal with China that now awaits President Donald Trump's approval, according to people briefed on the plans," according to the article.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_ee2e8b907f6448e7763201f7.json

What’s surprising is that the stock market isn’t up more. Maybe it’s because Trump hasn’t agreed to the terms of the deal, or that the market had already rallied after President Trump tweeted that a deal was near. Maybe because we don’t know the details.

Still, a 200-point gain is nothing to sneeze at. We were just hoping for more.

