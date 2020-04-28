The Dow Just Gave Back Most of Its Gains. Blame Big Tech.

The stock market opened higher on optimism about coronavirus but is slowing giving up all those gains. Investors appear to have soured on Facebook, Amazon.com, Netflix and Alphabet.

10:55 a.m. The stock market opened higher on optimism about coronavirus, but is struggling to stay positive as I type. It’s easy to blame it on investors taking some risk off the table. Instead, it seems like they’re unloading their shares in Facebook (FB), Amazon.com (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOGL)

The market was looking pretty good at the open—the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up almost 400 points—but no longer. The Dow has advanced 58.91 points, or 0.3%, while the S&P 500 has declined 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite has dropped 1.2%. Helping to pull the index down: the original FANGs. Facebook is off 1.3%, while Amazon.com has fallen 1.9%, Alphabet, has decline 1.4%, and Netflix has dropped 3.7%. All except Netflix will report earnings over Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Unfortunately, the FAANGs are also some of the biggest stocks in the market, so their bad days can overwhelm the overall market. The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) has gained 0.9%, while the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) has risen 0.9%. In fact, more companies are participating in the rally, they’re just smaller, and don’t have the same impact on the overall market. “The market is up on hope that things can get back to normal, and we truly hope that is correct, writes Canaccord Genuity strategist Tony Dwyer. “We continue to see the historic ramp off the lows as a relief rally following the crash in March, but the lagging sectors can continue to play catch-up.”

At this point, though, the bigger risk is that the big tech’s weakness will pull everything down with it. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen.

