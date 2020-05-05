The Dow Just Gave Back More Than Half Its Gain. Here's Why.

4:02 p.m. The stock market was soaring—and then Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida went and started talking. Now those gains are a fraction of what they had been at the highs of the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 133.33 points, or 0.6%. It had been up as much as 419.96 points at its high. The S&P 500 has risen 0.9%. It was up as much as 1.9%. The Nasdaq Composite has gained 1.1% after being up more than 2% at its peak.

So what did Clarida say? That the Fed and the government might have to do more to stimulate the economy, and that the economy risks long-term damage from the coronavirus. He also said that the Fed has more tools at its disposal and can lend as much as it likes. Doesn’t sound particularly scary, does it? But Clarida is receiving all the blame. “For those that are keeping score, this is likely what got some people upset,” writes Evercore ISI’s Dennis DeBusschere referring to the “more support may be needed” part of Clarida’s comment.

And it was looking like such a good day, too. Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities credited the bond market for the recent strength in stocks. Not U.S. Treasuries, though, which remain stuck in a tight range between 0.62% and 0.68%, but the credit market. Corporate bonds are selling like hot cakes—some $40 billion have sold yesterday and today, according to Brenner—and appear to be signaling that markets are functioning as they should. “The new issue corporate bond market is solid,” Brenner writes. “And that market is saying that equities are ok for now.”

Trillions of dollars of investor cash beg to differ. Some $1 trillion has gone into money markets during the past eight weeks, according to UBS, more than double the amount during the financial crisis (when, of course, they turned out to be not so safe). “With yields on savings and money-market funds so low, we think investors will need to consider diversifying into riskier, higher-yielding assets such as lower-quality credit or stocks,” writes UBS strategist Mark Haefele.

If investors take his advice, maybe stocks can go even higher. Clarida or no Clarida.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.