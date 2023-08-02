The Dow Jones Just Did Something It Hasn't Done Since 1987. History Says This Will Happen Next

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded higher for 13 consecutive days in July as falling inflation, better-than-expected earnings, and excitement surrounding artificial intelligence invigorated investors. That marks the longest winning streak for the Dow Jones since 1987 and one of only six times the blue chip index closed higher for at least 10 consecutive trading sessions in the last four decades.

That momentum hints at further gains in the remaining months of the year. Here's what investors should know.

History says the Dow Jones could soar 16.8% in 2023

As mentioned, the Dow Jones has traded higher for at least 10 consecutive days on only six occasions in the last four decades, and those events usually coincided with robust returns for the full year. Indeed, as shown in the chart, the Dow Jones returned an average of 16.8% in years when the index strung together winning streaks lasting 10 days or longer.

Year Dow Jones Industrial Average Return 1987 2.3% 1992 4.2% 1996 26% 2013 26.5% 2017 25.1% Average 16.8%

So what? The Dow Jones is currently up 7.5% year to date, meaning the blue chip index could add another 9.3% in the remaining months of the year if the current situation falls precisely in line with the historical average.

As a caveat, past performance is never a guarantee of future returns, and investors shouldn't make decisions based on what might happen over a five-month period. But patient investors should still consider buying an index fund that tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average as it has historically been an excellent long-term investment.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEMKT: DIA) is an index fund that provides exposure to all 30 Dow stocks, meaning it spreads capital across many iconic companies that have demonstrated consistent growth over time. Indeed, the Dow Jones is the only index where inclusion is predicated upon "sustained earnings performance over a significant period of time," according to State Street Global Advisors.

The 10 largest holdings in the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF are detailed below:

UnitedHealth Group: 9.4% Goldman Sachs Group: 6.6% Microsoft: 6.3% Home Depot: 6.2% McDonald's: 5.5% Caterpillar: 4.8% Boeing: 4.4% Amgen: 4.4% Visa: 4.4% Salesforce: 4.2%

Investors should always consider the expense ratio before putting money into an index fund. In this case, everything looks above board. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF carries a below average expense ratio of 0.16%, meaning the annual fee on a $10,000 position would be just $16.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Investors looking to capitalize on upward momentum in the Dow Jones could also buy an S&P 500 index fund like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). Whereas the Dow Jones tracks 30 blue chip companies from nine market sectors, the S&P 500 tracks a more diversified base of 500 large-cap companies (including all 30 Dow stocks) from all 11 market sectors.

The 10 largest holdings in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF are detailed below. The top seven positions have been dubbed the "Magnificent Seven" stocks by Wall Street.

Apple: 7.7% Microsoft: 6.8% Alphabet: 3.6% Amazon: 3.1% Nvidia: 2.8% Tesla: 1.9% Meta Platforms: 1.7% Berkshire Hathaway: 1.6% UnitedHealth Group: 1.2% ExxonMobil: 1.2%

So, which index fund is the better investment? The answer depends on risk tolerance. Risk-averse investors may feel more comfortable with the Dow ETF because it has historically been the less volatile of the two index funds. Yet it still returned 183% over the last decade, which is about 11% annually.

However, more risk-tolerant investors may prefer the S&P 500 ETF. Not only does it offer a lower expense ratio of 0.03%, but it has also been the better performer. It returned 223% over the last decade, or 12.4% annually.

10 stocks we like better than SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Trevor Jennewine has positions in Amazon.com, Nvidia, Tesla, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Goldman Sachs Group, Home Depot, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Salesforce, Tesla, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Amgen and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.