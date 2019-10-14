The Dow Isn't Moving Because Trade-Deal Enthusiasm Isn't Holding

The three main U.S. stock-market indexes hovered near the break-even point as investor enthusiasm for Friday’s U.S.-China trade deal continued to fade.

In Neutral. The three main U.S. stock market indexes hovered near the break-even point as investor enthusiasm for Friday’s U.S.-China trade deal continued to fade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were both down less than 0.1%.

Midday Movers

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (ticker: HPE) rose 3.3% after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock to In Line from Underperform.

PPL (PPL) rose 3.2% after reports that the utility was in merger talks with Avangrid (AGR.) Avangrid shares fell 0.5% on the news.

IPG Photonics (IPGP) fell 7.1% after Needham cut the stock to Hold from Buy because the trade deal won’t meaningfully improve demand for the company’s products.

Devon Energy (DVN) dropped 3.6% after Wells Fargo trimmed its price target for the oil-exploration company but maintained its Outperform rating.

Tapestry (TPR) fell 3.3% after UBS downgraded the stock of the parent company of Coach and Kate Spade to Neutral from Buy.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

