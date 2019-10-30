The Dow Is Waiting for the Fed---Just Like the Rest of Us

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was looking at an unchanged open as the stock market waits to hear from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

6:58 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was looking at an unchanged open as the stock market waits to hear from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Dow futures have dipped 4 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures are little changed.

The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates by a quarter point, but what the central bank says is likely more important than what it does.” We anticipate another 25bps of easing; commentary that is neither too Dovish nor too Hawkish; and increased liquidity related to repo operations and balance sheet expansion,” writes Wells Fargo’s Chris Harvey. “The net intermediate term result is a slight positive for equities. However, we would not be surprised if the kneejerk stock reaction to the FOMC statement and/or the Powell presser was a sell-off.”

We shouldn’t forget that the earnings season continues, withe General Electric (GE) stock rising Wednesday morning after beating earnings estimates, and Apple (APPL) and Facebook (FB) report after the close.

How the latter two perform could go a long way toward determining whether the market can keep rallying.

